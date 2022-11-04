AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum Promotes New Super-Mining Region at Australia’s International Mining and Resources Conference

PRNewswire November 5, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following a highly successful first edition, Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum (FMF) participated in the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, Australia, which ran between 2 – 4 November. FMF introduced its vision for shaping the future of the sector at the leading industry event and promoted investment opportunities and strategic partnerships across the emerging super-mining region spanning Africa to Central and Western Asia to global investors.

The Future Minerals Forum stand at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

“To realize the Paris Agreement’s net-zero goals by 2050, estimates suggest that more than three billion tons of minerals and metals, and up to $1.7 trillion in global mining investment will be needed. From the west of the super-mining region in Senegal to the East in Kazakhstan, the 9,000-kilometer emerging super-mining region has the geological potential to provide the world with the critical minerals it needs,” said H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Saudi Arabia.

“The region needs investment and expertise to leverage these vast and underexplored geological reserves in support of a sustainable future. The International Mining and Resources Conference in Australia, the largest and most influential industry event of its kind in the region, is the ideal platform for FMF to share with investors the significant potential of the region to provide the world with a resilient mineral supply chain,” Al-Mudaifer added.

Visitors to FMF’s stand at IMARC will learn more about the significant mining investment opportunities across Africa and West and Central Asia. This includes exploration for platinum, phosphate, bauxite, manganese, cobalt and gold, and the $1.3 trillion worth of reserves estimated to be held in the Arabian Shield.

The second edition of FMF will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between January 10 -12, 2023. FMF is expected to see over 13,000 participants; including ministers, mining industry leader and CEOs of global mining companies, and over 130 countries to be represented.

 

Future Minerals Forum Logo

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

