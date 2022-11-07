AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo Invitation Letter

PRNewswire November 7, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In order to further enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries, and promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between enterprises, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo online from November 14 to 23, 2022. China International Chamber of Commerce and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will be responsible for organizing the exhibition. Details of the exhibition and registration methods are as follows.

Basic information of the exhibition

  •  Exhibition Name: Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo
  •  Exhibition date: November 14-23, 2022
  •  Exhibition venue: CCPIT Cloud Exhibition Platform
  •  Website: https:// rcep2022.ccpit-expo.com
  •  Sponsor: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
  •  Organizer: China International Chamber of Commerce and Beijing ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, automobiles and spare parts, electromechanical equipment, building materials, high-tech, service trade, e-commerce, etc.

Exhibition supporting activities:

Registered enterprises can use live broadcast to promote products or display the company’s production lines on the special docking platform of the trade week to carry out business negotiations. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Industry

Date

Time (Beijing time)

Textile and Clothing and Cotton Products

2022.11.14

13:30-15:00

Intelligent manufacturing

2022.11.15

13:30-15:00

New energy and equipment

2022.11.16

13:30-15:00

Automobile and motorcycle parts

2022.11.17

13:30-15:00

Building materials

2022.11.18

13:30-15:00

Electromechanical equipment

2022.11.21

13:30-15:00

Registration method:

This exhibition is an online digital exhibition, and you can register to participate / watch the exhibition free of charge. Exhibitors and professional buyers who are interested in participating in the exhibition are invited to log in to the official website of the exhibition for online registration. After successful registration, you can participate in online exhibitions, carry out interactions, and participate in special docking activities of the trade week.

Platform website is https://rcep2022.ccpit-expo.com 

We warmly invite Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries to participate in the exhibition, negotiate trade and carry out various forms of economic and trade cooperation.

 

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.