MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND RAKUTEN ELEVATE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

Marriott Bonvoy members can now exchange their Marriott Bonvoy points for Rakuten Points, allowing them greater redemption options

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) today announced a new agreement between the two companies, which enables Marriott Bonvoy members to exchange their Marriott Bonvoy points for Rakuten Points, Rakuten’s popular loyalty program.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the new points exchange program between Marriott Bonvoy and Rakuten to bring even greater value and convenience to the members,” said Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, APAC, Marriott International. “The new points exchange agreement will enable Marriott Bonvoy members to choose how they would like to utilize their Marriott Bonvoy points – whether through the many services Rakuten Group offers, for daily purchases with Rakuten Points at affiliated stores across Japan, or using Rakuten Points for stays at hotels across the Marriott portfolio through the Rakuten Travel platform.”

The first phase of the capability will allow Marriott Bonvoy members to transfer their Marriott Bonvoy points to Rakuten Points, based on a transfer ratio of three Marriott Bonvoy Points to one Rakuten Point, starting from a minimum of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points. As part of the next phase of the collaboration, Rakuten members can expect to be able to exchange their Rakuten Points for Marriott Bonvoy Points, essentially enabling a two-way points transfer capability through the strategic collaboration, bringing more travel and lifestyle benefits to customers traveling domestically and internationally.

Launched in late 2021, the collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy and Rakuten allows Marriott Bonvoy to connect directly with millions of Rakuten members to offer them unparalleled experiences. The program encompasses Marriott’s extraordinary portfolio of more than 8,100 hotels and resorts across 139 countries and territories around the world, including more than 75 properties in Japan. Whenever they dine or stay at participating hotels, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points to redeem for free nights, as well as enjoy the benefits of Elite status such as access to bucket-list experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, which provides VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more.

Rakuten’s multi-faceted consumer offerings include e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications, united under its flagship loyalty program, Rakuten Points. Members earn points by shopping online through Rakuten Ichiba, making travel reservations through Rakuten Travel, or using a variety of the more than 70 services Rakuten operates. Members also can use Rakuten Points at restaurants, convenience stores and gas staions across Japan.

For more information, please visit: https://point.rakuten.co.jp/exchange/marriott/

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.6 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 30,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences, including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International