The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2022 Successfully Concluded in Sanya

PRNewswire November 6, 2022

SANYA, China, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 3-4, the Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2022 was successfully held in Sanya, Hainan.

The symposium was co-sponsored by the China-Southeast Asia Research Center on the South China Sea, Huayang Research Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, China Ocean Development Foundation and National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a video message. Liu Zhenmin, former UN Under-Secretary-Genera, Wang Hong, Vice Minister of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Deng Xijun, Ambassador of China’s Mission to ASEAN, and Michael Lodge, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority delivered video speeches.

Wang Yi said that China stands ready to work with other countries to uphold the spirit of a maritime community of a shared future proposed by President Xi, balance maritime development with security, and promote maritime cooperation and ocean governance. Firstly, we need to jointly protect maritime security. We must settle maritime conflicts in a peaceful manner. Secondly, we need to jointly promote maritime development. We need to promote maritime connectivity and ensure the smooth flow of maritime transport and industrial chains. Thirdly, we need to discuss ocean governance together. We must adhere to genuine multilateralism and keep improving the governance system centered on the United Nations.

Liu Zhenmin, introduced the 2022 UN Ocean Conference and its outcome documents, stressing that ocean is the key to global sustainable development and prosperity, as it generates 50% of the oxygen needed by humans and is vital to mitigating the effects of climate change. All countries need to take more concerted actions to protect and peacefully use ocean and marine resources, in order to promote sustainable ocean development and build an equitable blue ocean.

Wang Hong said that global ocean governance is facing profound adjustments and changes. In the face of these crises, no country or region can do it alone. China stands ready to further deepen cooperation with other countries around the world, enhance mutual trust, jointly address challenges, bridge gaps in maritime development, promote high-quality Belt and Road development, and provide more marine public services and products for the region and the international community, thus contributing Chinese wisdom to global ocean governance.

Michael Lodge said that the number of deep seabed exploration projects has increased from 6 in 2001 to 31 in 2022, involving 22 different countries, 12 of which are developing countries. Growing demand for mineral resources has prompted countries and multinational corporations to accelerate the development of mining technology and assessment on project implementation options. He called for greater cooperation among countries to develop and implement a comprehensive set of rules and standards governing deep seabed mining and related activities, and to build a global governance regime that represents all countries, including landlocked countries and small island developing states.

SOURCE National Institute for South China Sea Studies, China

