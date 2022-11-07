Taiwan Innotech Forum 2022: The actions from Taiwan to pursue sustainability and net zero

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (IDB), Taiwan Innotech Forum 2022 for “Maximizing net-zero IP value in Taiwan” has brought forth the global issues of carbon neutrality to the table and to discuss how to integrate the strategies of green tech intellectual property management and applications.

IDB Secretary General Chung-Pin Chou pointed out in the opening remarks, Taiwan government has proposed the “Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050″ with 4 aspects for transitions, including the energy transition, industrial transition, lifestyle transition and social transition, and 12 key strategies, to cooperate with the world and to strive for a net-zero future together.

Executive Vice President of Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Alex Y.M. Peng talked about the global trends in net zero sustainability and the opportunities for Taiwan’s industrial development. He mentioned the importance of innovative technologies, which will play an essential role in assisting in decreasing 40% of the carbon emission in most countries before 2030. He also suggested that Taiwan industries should engage in the ESG trends, in terms of the balance between profit, investment and environment, which could be achieved from 3 aspects, including innovative technologies, business models and resources investment.

Malcolm Omond, APAC sustainability committee lead of Google, has shared the conclusion of a Google survey, which pointed out that 80% people have paid more attention to sustainability issues than the pandemic. Therefore, Google has taken positive net-zero actions to build efficient supply chains to combat climate change.

Dr. Brett Alten, Deputy General Counsel, intellectual property of HPE, indicated that the Low Carbon Patent Pledge, launched on Earth Day 2021 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft, and Meta (formerly Facebook) to promote low-carbon technologies and foster collaborative innovation. By making patents with low carbon technology applications freely available to all, this is to encourage and accelerate the innovation humanity needs to avert a climate disaster. Dr. Brett Alten hoped to see more Taiwan enterprises could get involved in it.

Richard, Tsu-Chin Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA) indicated that for the 7 years after The Paris Agreement of the UN set a goal of carbon neutralization in 2015, the ICT industry in Taiwan has accelerated their transition. In TEEMA, the major members are giant international enterprises and they have been responding to the strategies of Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050. In the future, these giant members can lead the small and medium businesses to build the net-zero supply chains in the ICT industry.

Yancey Hai, Chairman of Delta Electronics mentioned that Delta has partnered with TSMC, AUO, Microsoft Taiwan, LiteOn, Acer, Pegatron, Asus to form Taiwan Climate Partnership, to foster more collaborations to achieve net-zero goals. Shyi-Chin Wang, President of China Steel Corporation (CSC), shared that CSC has finished the planning of their pathway toward carbon neutrality by 2050, with 5G strategies, including green manufacturing, green partnership, green investment and green life of their employees. CSC is expecting to reduce 22,000 tons of carbon emissions every year.

Peng-Yu Wang, Chairman of Intellectual Property Innovation Corporation (IPIC), mentioned that ITRI, MediaTek and Winbond have confounded IPIC to build a hub of green technology patents. With global strategies, the Patent Pool gathers the patents from academia and industries to work together to innovate faster. By opening up these patents, they hope to help accelerate and encourage green innovations and business opportunities by enabling others to build upon each other.

The world needs radical collaboration to meet this critical moment in the climate crisis. Taiwan Innotech Forum 2022 served as an opportunity to explore the pathway for the industry players to achieve net-zero goals.

