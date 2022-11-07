AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The biggest lotto jackpot in history – an incredible $1.9Bn – is up for grabs with Lottoland!

PRNewswire November 7, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One lucky person could be taking home the biggest jackpot in history this week – the US Powerball standing at a huge $1.9 billion* (US dollars).

Wherever you are in the world, betting on the outcome of the massive US lottery jackpot could send you into the realms of the world’s richest people this Monday night, 7th November at 10.59PM EST.

With Lottoland, you can bet on this week’s US Powerball jackpot and if somebody places a bet and correctly guesses the numbers on Monday night, they stand to become the recipient of the biggest online payout in history!

The jackpot has been rolling over since August and on Saturday night officially became the biggest lottery prize there’s even been.

Only two jackpots have ever exceeded $1.5 billion – the previous world record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016 and the Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion, which was won in 2018.

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: “Just imagine what you could do with the money from winning a jackpot like this. Buy a sports team? Go to space? The opportunities are endless, and it can all be done from the comfort of your own home on your phone or tablet.”

One lucky British Lottoland player has already taken home an incredible £893k* last Wednesday,  after matching five of the six numbers required to hit the Powerball jackpot.  They were only one number away from hitting the jackpot itself.

Nigel added: “This is an incredible amount of money and it’s true what they say – nobody does it bigger than the US. Our team are all very excited to see whether a lucky Lottoland player takes the top prize this week and live their very own American Dream!”

Lottoland players keen to claim one of the world’s biggest prize pots ever can do so via the world leading online betting operator at https://www.lottoland.co.uk/powerball.

*Tiers 1-3 are subject to 38% reduction as per T&Cs. Tier 1 winning bets are paid out as a 30 year annuity of discounted lump sum at Lottoland’s election. 

SOURCE Lottoland

