Krypt and Novigo Join Forces to bring their industry leading expertise in Global Trade and Digital Supply Chain Offerings under a combined entity, ArchLynk

PRNewswire November 7, 2022

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NOVIGO and Krypt with their global expertise in SAP Transportation Management and Global Trade, are merging to form a global powerhouse, ArchLynk, providing customers with end-to-end SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions.

BV Investment Partners, a Boston based Private Equity firm, is the financial sponsor supporting the merger. By bringing together the unparalleled expertise of Krypt and Novigo, ArchLynk is disrupting the global trade and supply chain consulting industries by providing customers with the world’s leading experts and efficiency-driving AI/ML technology under one roof. Customers can now access expertise across these capabilities seamlessly.

“This merger is the next step in our roadmap to being the partner of choice for our customers when it comes to their end-to-end supply chain challenges. Novigo has always been one of our most respected partners and now with this joining of forces, we fully expect to add exponentially more value to our customers. BV has been an amazing catalyst for bringing the vision of ArchLynk to reality and we are all extremely excited about the future this enables,” states Jigish Shah, CEO of Krypt, who will assume the role of President and lead integration efforts for ArchLynk.

“This merger offers outstanding growth potential, to the benefit of our customers. Combining Novigo’s and Krypt’s leading capabilities and global organizations, powered by BV’s excellent growth support, elevates us to a whole new level in SAP’s Service Partner Ecosystem,” states Joerg Rohde, CEO of Novigo, who will become ArchLynk’s Chief Strategy Officer.  “Solving our customers’ nagging Supply Chain Problems with innovative Digital Supply Chain Solutions has never been more important than today. We are very enthusiastic about supporting our global customers here on the combined ArchLynk Platform, with a significantly extended end-to-end services and solutions portfolio at the best-in-class expert levels customers have come to expect from us. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead as one team,” Joerg Rohde adds.

ArchLynk will be led by a seasoned Tech Entrepreneur and Executive Sekhar Puli, co-founder of REAN Cloud, a former BV portfolio company sold to Hitachi Vantara.  Mr. Puli, as their Global CEO, will oversee the future vision of the company, supported by Krypt and Novigo senior management teams, who will continue to lead their respective areas of responsibility.

“Every disruption is led by innovation and the supply chain is no exception. This merger provides the best Digital Supply Chain solutions for our customers under one roof. Krypt and Novigo share many similarities, including their delivery excellence and penchant for innovation in their respective fields. We are excited to lead these combined teams and continue to grow, innovate and meet the needs of the evolving Global Trade and Supply Chain industry,” states Sekhar Puli, Global CEO, ArchLynk.

Eric Ahlgren, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, commented, “Use of technology in the global transportation and supply chain improves sales and profitability and we want to be at the forefront of this expanding opportunity. The combination of these two strong founder-owned companies creates a strong platform for growth and we are excited to partner with Sekhar and his teams to realize the full potential of their transformative technology.”

About Krypt
Krypt is a global leader in the SAP Global Trade and Supply Chain consulting space. With headquarters in San Jose and teams spread across North America, Europe, and India, Krypt has over the past decade delivered many complex solutions leveraging SAP products for their Fortune 1000 customers. Visit www.kryptinc.com

About Novigo
Novigo is a global leader and SAP Gold Partner in Supply Chain execution consulting services for SAP’s Digital Supply Chain (TM, EWM, YL, GTT, EM, LBN) platforms. Through their 10 global offices in North America, EMEA, India, and Australia, Novigo has successfully delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution/TM Implementation projects among all SAP service partners. Visit www.novigo.com

About BV Investment Partners
BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.6 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. Visit www.bvlp.com

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

 

SOURCE BV Investment Partners

