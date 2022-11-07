Tencent Cloud Joins Forces with Showroom to Roll Out Livestream Feature in Japanese Streaming Platform Smash.

Tencent Cloud’s technology reduces playback delay by 70%, providing streamers and users an ultra-low-latency, highly immersive online interactive experience

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of Tencent – announced its support for Japanese livestreaming platform Smash., to bring the livestreaming feature smash.LIVE. Supported by Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive audio and video offerings, the new feature ensures unrivalled and seamless interaction.

Smash., operated by Showroom, has exceeded 2.3 million downloads within two years of its launch, having rapidly expanded its user base while releasing original works by various boy groups, including top Japanese and K-POP artists. As livestreaming continues to be on the rise, Showroom leverages Tencent Cloud comprehensive audio and video services, such as Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), Video on Demand (VOD) and Media Processing Service (MPS), to power-up smash.LIVE, helping influencers create an impactful bonding with the audience through a more intimate and interactive experience.

With the help of Tencent Cloud’s complete range of live broadcast products, Smash. was able to launch the smash.LIVE broadcast service in just three months – building on Tencent Cloud’s audio and video solution that saved development time more effectively.

Tencent Cloud’s self-developed Live Event Broadcasting product features end-to-end optimization, ensuring that streams can be successfully launched even in case of over 50% packet loss. In addition, it reduces playback delay by 70% and rendering freezes by more than 30%.

Adding to Tencent Cloud’s high-quality services is the simple and easy-to-use beauty live SDK, which along with other tools are used to ensure stable, smooth, high-definition video playback. Moreover, in line with Smash.’s expectations of cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, Tencent Cloud adopts the industry’s first Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) and X-Bright, a top speed transcoding solution which helps Smash. save 40% of its live broadcast traffic cost, and seamlessly switches the live screen to different resolutions according to network connection quality, ensuring that viewers always have the best experience.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Having a high-quality live broadcast technology not only provides people with an enriched digital life experience, but also helps companies expand their service channels and improve connection efficiency. We are pleased to be providing comprehensive solutions to help developers and enterprises launch their audio and video applications with ease. These solutions are used to bring quality support for Smash., as they bring the livestreaming feature that will make every audience interaction intimate, personal and effective.”

Tencent Cloud’s suite of live audio and video solutions can be applied to a wide range of scenarios, as demonstrated in global success stories working with international music platform JOOX; game streaming platform Nimo TV; and Indonesian game media streaming GOX, in enhancing their operational efficiency and elevating streamers’ experience. Learn more about the solutions here: www.tencentcloud.com/solutions/video.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud