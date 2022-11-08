Typecast Partners BeLive to Break into the Live Commerce Market

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neosapience, the South Korean startup behind Typecast , is joining hands with Singapore-based interactive video technology solutions provider BeLive Technology to provide its AI-powered synthetic voice and video service via the latter’s LORA solution.

The joint partnership allows BeLive LORA users to gain access to AI voices and virtual human features, which supports English, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish languages, allowing brands to communicate seamlessly with their global users powered by Neosapience. This latest collaboration solidifies BeLive’s reputation as the leading provider for reliable, powerful, and engaging video commerce solutions.

BeLive has powered live shopping features for businesses such as Trendyol, ZALORA, and Grab. Its interactive video commerce SaaS solution, LORA, exists for businesses to curate, moderate, and manage their video content and live streams directly on their website, allowing for more personalised online engagement, immersive virtual experience, and immediate interactivity.

Meanwhile, Neosapience is an AI-powered virtual actor casting service provider. In February, it raised US$21.5 million in a Series B round. The company has also partnered with Hybe Edu, an affiliate of BTS label Hybe, to launch a Korean language learning kit with AI tutors based on the voices of BTS members.

Its synthetic voice and video platform, Typecast, currently supports more than 1.2 million users and continues to grow rapidly. Powering content creators and businesses such as NS Home Shopping, CJ OnStyle, and Hyundai Home Shopping, and other commerce-based platforms.

Kenneth Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of BeLive Technology shares, “We are very excited to bring Neosapience (Typecast)’s industry-leading Virtual Human and AI Voice technology to BeLive’s Video Commerce SaaS: LORA. Our clients will be able to leverage Virtual Humans and AI Voice Actors into short, interactive, and live videos via the LORA CMS with the same technology that recreated the KPOP phenomena – boosting foreign language learning in South Korea.”

Commenting on the new agreement, Kim Taesu, CEO of Neosapience said, “In live commerce, where personalisation and interaction are important, high-quality AI voices and virtual humans are essential elements. It is expected to maximize synergy in the global live commerce market through the cooperation of Typecast’s proven technology and BeLive LORA solution, which is used in various domestic broadcasting platforms. We are delighted to be able to introduce the Typecast service to BeLive’s global customers and expand opportunities in the global market.”

-ENDS-

Web | Facebook I LinkedIn

For interview requests or media enquiries, please contact:

Michelle Wu,

Marketing Manager

BeLive Technology,

P: +65 9088 9641

E: [email protected]

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive’s platform employs advanced AI and machine learning developed specifically for video analysis and interactive video content. Live streams powered by BeLive have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. The company is IMDA SG Digital (SG:D) Accredited. BeLive employs 80 people across its locations in Singapore and Vietnam. To learn more, please visit https://belive.technology/ .

About Neosapience

Neosapience is an AI tech startup founded in 2017 with a mission to revolutionize the future of content creation through the power of deep learning. The team has developed a state-of-the-art technology to synthesize hyper-realistic facial gestures and expressive voices derived from text scripts. Neosapience’s flagship service, Typecast, empowers creators with the tools necessary to develop audio and video content without the need to cast or hire human actors. Typecast’s undertaking is to transfigure the media entertainment industry, giving creators full artistic control over building their content as to how they want it to be. Learn more at www.neosapience.com .

SOURCE BeLive Technology