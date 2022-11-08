Magnolia opens new office in Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Magnolia, an industry-leading digital experience platform (DXP), has opened its new office in Sydney, Australia. The latest expansion comes as Magnolia looks to increase its presence in the Australia–New Zealand (ANZ) market.

Magnolia already has an established presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with seven offices in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Bangkok, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Now they look to offer their visionary content management and digital experience technology to companies in the Australia and New Zealand region.

The new office coincides with recent Magnolia hire, an ex-Sitecore veteran, James Hirka, who is now the VP of Digital Experience for Magnolia APAC and GM for ANZ.

“Businesses in the ANZ market are recognizing the need to deliver engaging and personalized content experiences to their customers,” said Hirka.

“This has led to a demand for more best-of-breed composable DXP solutions and we aim to provide them with the capabilities they need,” he added.

“Launching a new office in Sydney is only natural, given that we have both customers and partners in ANZ. With the appointment of James as the regional GM and his strong delivery experience, we are building a team whose key focus is around project success and empowering customers to deliver extraordinary digital experiences. We are thrilled about this expansion and believe this will assuage our clients’ needs for local support and partnering with a truly global provider,” said Don Lee, Managing Director at Magnolia APAC.

To find out more about Magnolia’s global offering, visit www.magnolia-cms.com.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a leading digital experience software company. We help brands outsmart their competition through better customer experiences and faster DX projects. Get full headless flexibility and seamless workflows across best-of-breed digital experience stacks.

Global leaders such as Ping An, BMW China, and CNN Philippines all rely on Magnolia for maximum reliability, high-speed project implementation, and exceptional omnichannel experiences.

