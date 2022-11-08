AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

GCash brings PH to global stage at Singapore FinTech Festival

PRNewswire November 8, 2022

GCash CEO says the e-wallet continues to grow even as the world opens up

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fintech “double unicorn” GCash brings the Philippines to the global stage at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2022, where it shared how it has remained relevant and kept its robust growth beyond pandemic lockdowns.

Along with other fintech leaders, GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon joined the panel session talking about, “Navigating the Winds of Change in Digital Finance,” at the SFF Global Plenary. She was joined by other industry experts from Mastercard, Tencent, and bKash with the panel moderated by Haslinda Amin of Bloomberg TV.

Before an international audience, Sazon said, “we were there when the customers needed us the most. We were there to distribute financial aid to the constituents. We were also able to give access to essentials when people were locked down. And in the process, we built trust because we were one of the very few things that worked during the pandemic.”

Sazon also shared that while the GCash team worried growth may slow as the world opened up again, they were surprised to see that the strong growth momentum continued.

In fact, she added, GCash users are now getting more stickier to the platform after the e-wallet has launched other use cases like lending, investment, savings, and insurtech.

But GCash isn’t stopping there as Sazon emphasized the fintech company has more meaningful innovations in store to improve the daily lives of its users and help it achieve its vision of ‘Finance for All’.

She added, GCash is focused on making its customers the “north star” so it can add more value to its services and create even more opportunities for growth.

“But the key really is to know the needs, serve the needs of customers, and, as I’ve always told my team, ‘there’s really no incentivized growth.’ So there’s now shortcut to growth, you have to have a compelling proposition for the customers,” Sazon explained.

GCash is the Philippines’ only “double unicorn” with a valuation of over $2 billion. It has evolved beyond its core money transfer business – offering other financial services to the country’s millions of unserved and underserved individuals. These include lending solutions, investment and insurance products, as well as other essential products and services under its e-commerce platform, GLife.

It’s also been expanding further by offering partner marketing solutions, specifically, AdTech, promo, and identity solutions — all leveraging GCash’s growing user base which on latest count, has already reached 69 million.

The Singapore FinTech Festival is now in its seventh year and is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Elevandi. This year’s theme is ‘Building Resilient Business Models amid Volatility and Change’. The event features more than 850 expert speakers and over 250 hours of content across its week-long program. It’s regarded as the biggest gathering of its kind in the global fintech industry. The 2021 edition brought together 60,000 participants from over 160 countries.

About GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 69M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.

GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.

 

SOURCE GCash

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.