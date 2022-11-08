AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Meet at Qatar World Cup! Unilumin LED Displays Light Up the Lusail Stadium

PRNewswire November 8, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to start on November 21st, and its finals will be held in Lusail Stadium, the largest stadium in Qatar.

With the popularity of LED technology, LED display and display control system have become the standard equipment of many international sports venues. As the representative of LED Intelligent Manufacturing in China, Unilumin and the international famous enterprise Daktronics jointly provided LED displays for the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Among them, the large LED scoring screens made by Unilumin will  light up the football pitch.

Qatar has high temperature and strong sunlight intensity, which requires the LED displays used in this World Cup to have better heat dissipation, higher brightness and other outstanding performance. To provide better watching experience for all fans aruond the world, the technical team of Unilumin customized the design of cabinet and applied the specific module mask, driver IC and chip, which can improve heat dissipation efficiency by more than 50%. The brightness is also greatly improved, which can not only ensure the long-term stable operation of displays, but also guarantee the clear display under the strong light, so that the audience of all positions can enjoy the game.

Furthermore, Unilumin’s LED display terminals are equipped with its self-developed display control and operation and maintenance platform that realizes intelligent remote control of playback, broadcast and interaction during the event. As an important interactive medium for information release and interaction with the audience, it will be the star of the Lusail Stadium.

Following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, FIBA Men’s Basketball European Cup and other major sports events, Unilumin has once again made its self-developed high-tech products an indispensable part of major international sports events with its high-quality product  design, product customization, on-site technical guidance and aftersales services.

CONTACT
Yao Zhang
+86-13028704049
[email protected]

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.