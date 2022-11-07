Frost and Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards 2022 recognizes companies dedicated to sustainability and growth excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by ‘innovating to zero’. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and awarded them with this year’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.
“Focusing on the environment, on sustainability, and on inclusiveness has become indispensable for companies to survive and thrive in today’s world. We at the Institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class companies but also motivates others to become a part of the answer to some of the challenges the planet faces today,” said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. By combining business sense with a moral imperative, these companies demonstrate aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. In this context, this recognition holds an even greater significance in reaffirming an organization’s commitment to responsible consumerism.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
ACWA Power Company
Aksa Energy
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)
Anglo American plc
Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company
ASBISC Enterprises PLC
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
AVer Information Inc.,
Dr. Sulaiman Habib Medical Services Group (HMG)
Elbit Systems Ltd.
GB Auto S.A.E.
Gold Fields Limited
Harmony Gold Mining Company
Ibnsina Pharma
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
Independent Petroleum Group
Industries Qatar
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company
Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd
Mannai Corporation QPSC
Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Northam Platinum Holdings Limited
Oman Telecommunications Company
PETKIM PETROKIMYA HOLDING
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company
Sahara International Petrochemical Company
Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden)
The Saudi Arabian Oil Company
Scancom PLC
Sibanye-Stillwater
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.
