Anthony will spearhead ADA’s sales transformation to deliver on the organisation’s ambitious Marketing Technology growth plans.

SINGAPORE , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ADA appoints Anthony Chan as Head of Growth to lead and build its Marketing Technology Sales team across the APAC region, as part of the organisation’s aim to be the leader in the Marketing Technology enablement space.

Anthony’s appointment solidifies the suite of Digital Marketing solutions that ADA wants brands to benefit from, especially in such critical times where many marketers are navigating the transition from AdTech to MarTech. He and his team will see to ADA’s sales transformation and help deliver on the organisation’s ambitious growth plans to strengthen its footprint as the largest independent analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) business in the region.

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of ADA said, “ADA is thrilled to have Anthony onboard as Head of Growth. Anthony’s blend of vast experience in B2B Sales, Partnership Management and Management Consulting is a great addition to our solutions leadership team. With his appointment, I am confident on the focus that ADA has in place to strengthen and tap on the opportunities that lie in the 10 markets we’re established in, helping brands maximise their Marketing Technology ROI.”

Armed with over 25 years Marketing Technology Sales & Partnership Management experience with Microsoft, Sitecore and Braze, Anthony was most recently Vice President, Enterprise Sales Leader of Merkle APAC Region. Throughout his globetrotting career, Anthony has overseen exponential growths across multiple businesses, leading his Sales teams to millions in contract value closure.

“Marketing Technology is one of ADA’s fastest-growing solution pillars as we see rapidly increasing integration in our clients’ digital marketing landscape. ADA’s growth plans are ahead of the curve, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to uncover more growth opportunities for ADA,” said Anthony Chan of his new appointment.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

SOURCE ADA