Snapmaker’s First IDEX 3D Printer J1 Now Available for Pre-order

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Digital manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest IDEX 3D Printer J1, which is ready for pre-order in the official store from November 8.

Snapmaker J1 3D Printer

J1 is Snapmaker’s first IDEX 3D printer, it provides:

  • Dual-material printing
  • Breakaway supports and dissolvable supports for effortless removal
  • Copy Mode and Mirror Mode that double productivity
  • Up to 350mm/s printing speed and up to 10000mm/s² acceleration
  • Rigidity from the one-piece casted parts, high-precision linear rails and aluminum alloy frame

With an independent extruder (IDEX) system, it allows two separate extruders moving independently, enabling various exhilarating printing modes such as copy, mirror and backup mode to take your printing experience to an entirely new level. Plus, IDEX offers the cleanest two-extruder solution that prevents cross-contamination. Meanwhile, J1 supports PVA and other dissolvable materials. It can tackle hollow structures, complex parts with overhangs, or accurate parts with great details.

Compared to major IDEX 3D printers on the market, one of the shining features of J1 is high-speed printing. Due to the optimization of the vibration compensation technology, it ensures a revolutionary speed boost to increase printing speed up to 350mm/s. It allows you to print two benches within 22 minutes. The advanced algorithm also reduces the vibration caused by high-speed movements, minimizing ringing to enhance print quality.

In addition, J1’s body comprises an upper frame and a base made by one-piece die casting, and four aluminum alloy bars to guarantee its rigidity.  J1 can also print delicate models with details as its high-precision linear rails ensure steady movements.

Snapmaker J1 is available on the official store. The pre-order price is 1,099 USD with free shipping, 300 USD off MSRP. Moreover, Snapmaker’s Black Friday Sale is on. From November 8 to December 1, customers can enjoy up to 40% off . Also, it has wheels of fortune, flash sales and better price offers for product bundles, which means customers even have a chance to get up to 45% off selected products.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker’s flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and 2022 iF Design Award.

SOURCE Snapmaker

