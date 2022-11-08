AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
XJTLU and University of Liverpool to inaugurate Joint Centre for Pharmacology and Therapeutics

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 11 November, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and the University of Liverpool will inaugurate their Joint Centre for Pharmacology and Therapeutics at an online/onsite event in Suzhou, China.

The Joint Centre, a Sino-UK collaborative venture, will engage top scientists from both countries to enhance research on disease mechanisms and develop novel drugs for the treatment of modern-day diseases.

As a global research hub for interdisciplinary and innovative research, the Joint Centre will offer a unique platform for knowledge exchange and talent cultivation between academic laboratories and their industrial and clinical partners in basic and clinical research on drug safety science, immuno-pharmacology, precision medicine, nanomedicine and regulatory science.

Members of the Joint Centre include senior researchers from XJTLU; the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics from the University of Liverpool, an established world leader in pharmacology and toxicology research; Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Shanghai), a pharmaceutical giant in China; and Suzhou Guangji Psychiatric Hospital.

The Joint Centre’s research and development (R&D) activities are expected to benefit both Suzhou – which boasts over 400 high-tech biopharmaceutical startups in its BioBAY industrial park and aims to be the “Pharmacy Valley of China” – and the Liverpool City Region.

“The combination of expertise, skills, facilities and resources from XJTLU and the University of Liverpool will offer a great opportunity for both universities to make significant impacts in the sector and foster new research areas,” says XJTLU’s Dr Meng Huee Lee, Co-director of the Joint Centre.

The Joint Centre will harness state-of-the-art equipment and facilities in pharmaceutical sciences, molecular biology, chemistry, and environmental sciences along with activities funded by the government, the private sector and the pharmaceutical industry.

XJTLU PhD students, who are jointly supervised by XJTLU and the University of Liverpool, will benefit from the strengthened R&D ties. Furthermore, the Joint Centre’s close link with local pharmaceutical companies will ensure a steady supply of researchers meeting pharmaceutical industry demands of today and tomorrow.

“With our partners at XJTLU, through teaching and research, we will nurture a talent pipeline of research leaders and exciting international collaborations and ventures,” says University of Liverpool Professor Christopher Goldring, Co-director of the Joint Centre.

The inauguration of the Joint Centre is part of XJTLU Wisdom Lake Academy of Pharmacy’s second-year anniversary celebration.

SOURCE Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

