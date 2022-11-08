AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Not Only Offering Healing Romantication, Aksari Ubud Pampers Honeymooners with Stunning Special Events Every Day

PRNewswire November 8, 2022

UBUD, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia was named the #1 Best Country in The World by Forbes in 2022, and Ubud itself was named Top 3 The Best City in The World by Travel and Leisure Magazine. This is supported by the natural atmosphere that is still beautiful, with rice fields and forests around it. This natural beauty makes Ubud the target of tourist destinations for both international and domestic. No wonder Ubud is very suitable to be used as a healing place that offers various extraordinary hidden gem references for a place to unwind. Here are references to the best resorts in Ubud and a member of Ini Vie Hospitality, the best hospitality management in Bali.

Aksari Resort Ubud, located on Jalan Raya Desa Kenderan No. 88x, Tegalalang Ubud – Bali. It can be used as a reference place for visitors and honeymoon couples or even for a romantic staycation. During the stay here, visitors will be accompanied by the soothing sounds of nature, the soothing breeze of the body, and the unspoiled natural green scenery. Not far from the Tegalalang terrace and the legendary Kanto Lampo Waterfall. Tirta Empul Temple can be some reference to natural and spiritual tourist destinations for staycation here.

This resort has 7 types of rooms which include Suite Double Forest View, Suite Twin Forest View, Aksari Suite, One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, Royal One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, Royal One Bedroom River View Villa with Private Pool, and Royal Two Bedroom Villa with Private Pool. The various types of rooms that Aksari have are the same as the facilities they have: Kojin Teppanyaki Restaurant, Ankhusa Restaurant, Spa, Infinity Pool, and Yoga Chapel. So, don’t worry because visitors will not feel bored at this resort. 

“Not only that, Aksari Resort Ubud also has a series of daily events that will pamper lovers during their staycation here. A series of events take place the night after sunset, including Balinese Instrument, Balinese Night, and Romantic Acoustic. For yoga lovers who want to feel a different sensation of Yoga with a fresh Ubud background, Aksari also offers Yoga Class. Don’t forget to make an appointment first to know about the event’s details – please check HERE,” said Gratika – Marketing Branding Manager.

SOURCE Ini Vie Hospitality

