ViewSonic Showcases a 3D Virtual Learning Solution at EDUtech Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, presents its latest education technology solutions at EDUtech Asia 2022 from November 9th – 10th (booth no. F11) to demonstrate an advanced 3D virtual learning platform. The company offers myViewBoard Suite with rich online teaching tools and UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, a metaverse built for education, for more immersive online learning experiences. In addition to the platforms, the new 24-inch touch monitor ID2456 and the 65-inch ViewBoard 52 series interactive display are showcased to demonstrate various teaching environments – from small physical spaces to widely accessible 3D virtual worlds.

“Educational institutions are deploying virtual classrooms at a growing pace, but facilitating a collaborative online learning environment and encouraging meaningful interactions is still a challenge with technologies currently available,” said Kevin Chu, Director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic. “To support educators and students to teach and learn as if they were in a real classroom, ViewSonic created UNIVERSE to break barriers and fuel better engagement and collaboration, while fostering a sense of belonging in an online setting.”

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic moves online learning from 2D, unidirectional flow to a 3D immersive environment, leveraging successful in-person teaching methods in a virtual space. In the virtual classroom, students can interact and navigate around the digital campus through personalized avatars. Communication through true-to-life sound, chat messages, and emojis, paired with intuitive controls create a unique setting that empowers students to drive the learning journey. For enhanced collaboration, teachers can send students out into breakout rooms for more focused group work.

On the UNIVERSE platform, teachers can also utilize myViewBoard tools through the built-in browser. Teaching is intuitive such as presenting content from your device, casting from your camera, and creating pop quizzes. Detailed learning reports reveal students’ engagement levels, supporting teachers with data-driven insights for improved learning outcomes.

ViewSonic visualized a modernized virtual classroom setup. For educators teaching from small spaces, the ID2456 touch monitor with a pen offers an intuitive writing experience to annotate and collaborate digitally. It also works as a digital podium in seconds for presentations. With ViewBoard 52 series and myViewBoard Suite, educators can teach freely with creative and interactive content, enhancing engagement in both digital and physical classrooms.

To find out more about UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic at EDUtech Asia 2022 (booth no. F11, Sands Expo). Kevin Chu will present ‘Building Stronger Social Connections and Enhancing Collaboration Through a Metaverse Learning Environment’ at the TECH Showcase Stage 3 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10th.

ViewSonic at EDUtech Asia 2022

When: 9:30 a.m.– 6 p.m., November 9th -10th

Where: Booth no. F11, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Sands Expo, Singapore.

