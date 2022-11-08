AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Matters’ Features: What FAST Has Brought to Guizhou

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China’s Guizhou province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, China Matters talks to Jiang Peng, the chief engineer of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST). Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in Guizhou, FAST is believed to be the world’s most sensitive radio telescope. After completing his PhD degree, Jiang joined the FAST team in 2009 and devoted himself to the construction and operation of the “China Sky Eye”.

“At the very beginning, we needed to build the road to Dawodang (where FAST was built),” says Jiang. “The initial road got much help from local people who organized themselves and helped build the road. For all of us in the project, it was very touching.”

Jiang believes that FAST will not only boost local tourism, but also promote the development of science and technology in Guizhou. In addition, it will help turn the province into an international astronomical exchange center and make it a window of science and technology in southwest China.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzd1W-kXQt8

