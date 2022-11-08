AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • medical research

TES Pharma Congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals on their Presentation of Phase 1 INT-787 Data at the AASLD Meeting and the Initiation of the Phase 2a FRESH Study in Patients with Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

INT-787 is a selective next generation FXR agonist invented by TES Pharma and licensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals

INT-787 has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animal models

TES Pharma is dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and the discovery and development of new molecules to efficiently address the needs of patients with serious oncological and metabolic conditions

PERUGIA, Italy, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TES Pharma Srl, an Italian biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel drug products for the treatment of diseases of high unmet medical need, congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., on the presentation  of data from their ongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation of the phase 2a FRESH (FxR Effect on Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis) study, a trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of INT-787 in subjects with sAH.  INT-787 is a selective next generation Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist invented by TES Pharma, and licensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals within the framework of a licence and collaboration agreement.  Details of the clinical studies can be found at www.interceptpharma.com.

TES Pharma Logo

 

Professor Roberto Pellicciari, the founder and CEO of TES Pharma, is also the inventor of obeticholic acid (OCA), a prototypic bile acid derived FXR agonist which is approved for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and commercialised by Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the United States.  PBC is a progressive autoimmune disease that damages the bile ducts in the liver and is a leading cause of chronic liver disease leading to liver transplantation.

INT-787 has distinct pharmacological properties that differ from those of OCA and has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animal models.  Data from a murine NASH model comparing OCA and INT-787 were also presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) meeting.

“We are proud of the work we do at TES Pharma, and very pleased about the ongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation of the Phase 2a FRESH study in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, important milestones that encourage us to continue our mission to find new treatments to improve people’s lives, especially for patients suffering from serious diseases”, said Prof. Pellicciari.

TES Pharma is a research-based biotech company, located in Perugia (Italy), dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and the discovery and development of new molecules to efficiently address the needs of patients with serious oncological and metabolic conditions. More information about TES Pharma can be found at www.tespharma.com.

TES Pharma was founded in 2011 by Prof. Pellicciari together with Drs. Antimo Gioiello, Antonio Macchiarulo, and Janet Robertson.  Prior to founding TES Pharma, Prof. Pellicciari led the Medicinal Chemistry Research Group at the Department of Chemistry and Drug Technologies of the University of Perugia.

CONTACT:
Prof. Roberto Pellicciari
[email protected] ,
Phone: +39 075 6978111

E: [email protected]
F: +39 075 6978882
GSM: +39 366 9057122

 

SOURCE TES Pharma

