  new product

UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS – Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm, ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

PARIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The windows opening ceremony was hosted by ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, partner for the 2022 Christmas windows, alongside Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of PRINTEMPS.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9111351-unveiling-printemps-christmas-windows-haussmann-paris/

For more than 155 years, Printemps has been the ultimate shopping destination during the festive season in Paris. Its enchanting Christmas window display is a true benchmark and every year delights several million people passing by the Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

This year, for the holidays at Printemps, Santa Claus is playing the role of Ringmaster “Monsieur Loyal” and bringing his troupe along for an extravagant tour of shows that will amaze kids and adults alike.

As a reminder, Printemps has already announced its upcoming opening, in the Spring of 2024, in the historic 50-story landmark building at 1 Wall Street, in New York City, bringing the French Touch to the Big Apple, and making this new spot a fashion reference.

This new address will be part of Printemps’ international development, after the deployment of the English version of the Printemps.com website.

The website is available in the UK and is focused to its British clients, with prices indicated in pounds sterling. Personal stylists and customer services are happy to help in English, when contacted.

@printemps
www.printemps.com

PRESS CONTACT : Gilles Desmousseaux – [email protected] / Maki Kotabe – [email protected]

 

Left to right : Isabelle Huppert / Jean-Marc Bellaiche – Président du Printemps / Naomi Campbell

 

Printemps Logo

 

SOURCE Printemps

