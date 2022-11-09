AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Alphawave IP Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP Innovations

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

This marks the third consecutive year that Alphawave has won the prestigious award honoring next-generation design enablement

TORONTO and HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, today announced that it received the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP. This is the third consecutive year that Alphawave IP has won the award, which honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year.

Alphawave IP Logo

TSMC announced the award winners at its 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum, an event that brings together semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications. Alphawave IP won this year’s award for its silicon connectivity IP portfolio, which is available to TSMC customers, and technology advancements with the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1-112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 SerDes on TSMC’s N3E process.

“We are honored to have received the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row,” said Tony Pialis, Alphawave IP CEO and co-founder. “Over the past year, we worked closely with the TSMC team to make major innovations in high-speed connectivity technology that includes the first Alphawave testchip on TSMC’s most advanced N3E process. Together, we continue to develop next-generation networking, server, and storage products for both hyperscalers and semiconductor customers. We are proud to be recognized as a leading TSMC ecosystem partner and look forward to bringing more leading connectivity solutions to the TSMC Open Innovation Platform.”

“TSMC recognized Alphawave IP with the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year award for its contribution to the OIP design ecosystem,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Alphawave IP’s continuous collaboration with TSMC and effort ensure our mutual customers can benefit from the significant power and performance improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies and achieve the best possible design results.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies who work tirelessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technological implementation. Alphawave IP looks forward to continuing its deep relationship with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

About Alphawave IP
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit awaveip.com.

Contact information: Alphawave IP Group Plc, John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman, Jose Cano, Global Head of IR, [email protected], +44 (0) 20 7717 5877; Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer, Sarah West, [email protected], +44 (0) 20 74045959; Gravitate PR: Lisette Paras, Wynton Yu, [email protected], +1 415 420 8420

 

SOURCE Alphawave IP Group Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.