AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

2022 CAMTECH SUMMIT POWERED BY PRUDENTIAL AT SINGAPORE FINTECH FESTIVAL

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time ever Cambodia was represented at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 last November 2-4, 2022. The event bought together 850 expert speakers and 250 hours of content.

Cambodia was represented through CamTech Summit Powered by Prudential as one of the Country Pavilions with its Title Sponsor Prudential Cambodia and the National Bank of Cambodia as their co‑exhibitors at the festival.

Cambodia Highlights from SFF:

CAFT signs MoU with 5 ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) for the One ASEAN FinTech Movement. The MoU seeks to formalize each national FinTech association’s involvement in the formation of the ASEAN FinTech Movement, with the goal of raising the region’s profile as a FinTech powerhouse, as well as providing a common networking platform for the region’s FinTech players to tap onto. The MOU also outlines four key areas where the associations can collaborate on: education, updates on regulatory developments, networking, and promote Southeast Asia as a regional FinTech powerhouse.

Cambodia also showcased in the SFF Ecosystem Stage: Bakong project-The Next-Generation Mobile Payments and Banking. The presentation was well received by the audience and solidified the fact that Cambodia has a vast offering of fintech capabilities that can compete with its ASEAN neighbors.

H.E. Dr. CHEA SEREY, Assistant Governor and Director General of National Bank of Cambodia was in several thought leadership forums and speaking engagements to represent Cambodia as well as the National Bank of Cambodia.

CamTech Powered by Prudential is proud to be part of this historic moment that shows how Cambodia’s tech and fintech talent readiness in competing globally.

CamTech Summit powered by Prudential is the flagship fintech event in Cambodia co-organized by the Cambodian Fintech Association (CAFT), National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Cambodia Microfinance Association and Association of Banks Cambodia with Prudential as its title sponsor. Cambodia is also one of the partner countries for the Singapore Fintech Festival which is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Elevandi.

This event would not be possible with the generosity of our Title sponsor Prudential Cambodia, Gold Sponsor Krama, Bronze Sponsor Acleda Bank, AMK Microfinance, Phillip Bank and TrueMoney; Content Sponsor DQD Consulting and Ipay88 and our Media Partners Cambodia Investment Review, FreshNews, KhmerTimes, Sabay and PRNewswire.

SOURCE Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.