AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Kelly-Ann McHugh, MCO, Takes SFF Top 10 FinTech Leader Award

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

MyComplianceOffice (MCO) APAC Director Kelly-Ann McHugh Recognised in Prestigious Singapore Fintech Association Awards, Named Top 10 FinTech Leader.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A true thought leader and advocate of the global RegTech community, Kelly-Ann McHugh, APAC Director at MCO, is at the forefront of risk management and regulatory compliance technology development and implementation for the Asia-Pacific region.

Kelly-Ann McHugh receives SFF Top 10 FinTech Leader Award

McHugh has been recognised for her impressive contributions to the RegTech industry at the 2022 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) – the most highly anticipated event of its kind in Singapore.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognised amongst such respected industry peers during a truly outstanding event and exhibition at SFF. For me, these awards acknowledge the crucial role of FinTech and RegTech solutions in helping organisations navigate with resilience through complex and volatile market conditions,” comments McHugh.

This year’s SFF, which ran from 2 – 4 Nov 2022 in Singapore, gathered the most prominent financial institutions in the world, government leaders, regulators, financial services leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders. In addition, hundreds of renowned speakers shared their insights about ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, and more.

In late 2019, McHugh launched MyComplianceOffice Pte Ltd., setting up the first Global Conduct Risk & Conflict of Interest RegTech office in Singapore that services the Asia-Pacific Financial Services industry. McHugh has since led the remarkable 61% growth of MCO in Asia-Pacific, which now services over 35 firms in the region.

“I’m proud to be supported by the incredible team of dedicated professionals at MCO. Together, we’re on an enriching journey to help firms reduce risk and uphold regulatory compliance obligations, faster and easier than ever before, through our innovative suite of RegTech solutions.” Continues McHugh.

MCO worldwide enables more than 1300+ firms in 105 countries with risk management and compliance solutions. The company’s largest global client sees its 105,000 employees using the MCO platform.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The company’s powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of employees, third-party vendors and other agents of the firm. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions see clients up and running quickly to more effectively boost user adoption.

SOURCE MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.