Kelly-Ann McHugh, MCO, Takes SFF Top 10 FinTech Leader Award

MyComplianceOffice (MCO) APAC Director Kelly-Ann McHugh Recognised in Prestigious Singapore Fintech Association Awards, Named Top 10 FinTech Leader.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A true thought leader and advocate of the global RegTech community, Kelly-Ann McHugh, APAC Director at MCO, is at the forefront of risk management and regulatory compliance technology development and implementation for the Asia-Pacific region.

McHugh has been recognised for her impressive contributions to the RegTech industry at the 2022 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) – the most highly anticipated event of its kind in Singapore.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognised amongst such respected industry peers during a truly outstanding event and exhibition at SFF. For me, these awards acknowledge the crucial role of FinTech and RegTech solutions in helping organisations navigate with resilience through complex and volatile market conditions,” comments McHugh.

This year’s SFF, which ran from 2 – 4 Nov 2022 in Singapore, gathered the most prominent financial institutions in the world, government leaders, regulators, financial services leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders. In addition, hundreds of renowned speakers shared their insights about ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, and more.

In late 2019, McHugh launched MyComplianceOffice Pte Ltd., setting up the first Global Conduct Risk & Conflict of Interest RegTech office in Singapore that services the Asia-Pacific Financial Services industry. McHugh has since led the remarkable 61% growth of MCO in Asia-Pacific, which now services over 35 firms in the region.

“I’m proud to be supported by the incredible team of dedicated professionals at MCO. Together, we’re on an enriching journey to help firms reduce risk and uphold regulatory compliance obligations, faster and easier than ever before, through our innovative suite of RegTech solutions.” Continues McHugh.

MCO worldwide enables more than 1300+ firms in 105 countries with risk management and compliance solutions. The company’s largest global client sees its 105,000 employees using the MCO platform.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The company’s powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of employees, third-party vendors and other agents of the firm. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions see clients up and running quickly to more effectively boost user adoption.

SOURCE MCO (MyComplianceOffice)