AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Binance Tops Up $1 Billion SAFU Fund to Protect User Assets

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This week, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced it has topped up its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1B in order to continue to provide industry-leading protection to users.

The SAFU fund was established in 2018 as an emergency insurance fund which offers protection to Binance users in extreme circumstances. The company has pledged to monitor the fund on an ongoing basis to ensure the fund size remains adequate to protect users’ interests. Users can view the wallet addresses where the funds are stored here and here.

“It’s our responsibility to protect our users while not only building the best and most secure platforms, but protecting them from any unforeseen issues. By providing the SAFU fund, we can give users some peace of mind,” said Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Binance.

 For more information, visit https://www.binance.com/en/blog/community/topping-up-safu-to-$1b-8460049926432191856

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

 

SOURCE Binance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.