Leading Data Analytics Company Vizlib Gains ISO 27001 Certification

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

Vizlib, a global leader in progressive data analytics and visualisations solutions that helps businesses around the world to instantly get more value from their Qlik Sense investment, has today announced that it has attained the internationally recognised ISO 27001 accreditation.

Vizlib takes the way that a company understands and uses its data to new heights, allowing them to know faster, act sooner and build their future. Organisations such as Novartis, HSBC, Ford, NHS and Siemens already benefit from unleashing their business intelligence with Vizlib.

ISO 27001 framework applies to organisations that wish or are required to formalise business processes around information security, privacy and securing information assets. It is the only auditable international standard that defines the requirements of a robust ISMS (Information Security Management System).

Martin Mahler, Founder and CEO of Vizlib commented, “as more data moves to the Cloud, enterprise, public sector and government clients are expecting ISO 27001 certification as a basis for doing business with them. I am delighted that we have achieved this major milestone across our business.” He added, “as we build our product and processes to be secure from the ground-up, meeting the stringent standards of ISO 27001 required deep commitment across our organization and enhances our partnership with Qlik as they champion Cloud data. This is an accomplishment we are proud of and is widely recognised as a high bar that few ever reach.”

About Vizlib

Vizlib has revolutionised the way businesses of every size can get more from their data analytics investment into Qlik. With over 1,000 enterprise and public sector clients across the world, the rich functionality within the Vizlib platform presents a more dynamic approach for modern BI teams dealing with large amounts of operational data. The highly customisable and interactive nature of Vizlib transforms the way the modern business understands all its operations; letting them know faster, act sooner and build their future.

