  • new product

MediaTek Unveils Super Fast and Power-Efficient 5G Thin Modem Solution for Unparalleled 5G Experiences Beyond Smartphones

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

High performance 4nm T800 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, while also maximizing battery life

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MediaTek is taking 5G applications and experiences to the next level with the new T800 chipset solution for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This fast and power-efficient 5G solution follows the introduction of MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, and will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.

MediaTek T800 5G Modem

“Consumers today want the ability to access 5G speeds from anywhere. MediaTek’s newest 5G chipset solution allows end users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency 5G wherever they are – offering true computing freedom,” said JC Hsu, Corprorate Vice President at MediaTek. “The T800 stands out with super fast, reliable 5G speeds in a highly efficient design that maximizes battery life for an all-around great user experience.”

MediaTek’s cutting-edge T800 solution supports download speeds of up to 7.9Gbps. The T800 packs MediaTek’s latest 5G UltraSave power-efficiency technologies to optimize battery life for all 5G connection conditions, allowing users to browse, stream and game for longer.

The T800’s highly integrated design helps lower development costs and provides time-to-market advantages. The chipset solution features a thin modem with a fully integrated 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem, FR1 Transceivers, an Envelope Tracking (ET) chip, a MLNA, a GNSS receiver and associated PMICs. The thin modem is built on an advanced 4nm process node and also integrates PCIe + USB host interfaces, plus other input/output options.  

Key features include:

  • Download speeds of up to 7.9Gbps and upload speeds of up to 4.2Gbps.
  • Support for both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. connections up to 4CC-CA, plus mixed duplex FDD/TDD support.
  • Support for dual 5G SIM (DSDS), depending on device maker requirements.

MediaTek is committed to bringing 5G everywhere. The company’s advanced portfolio of 5G technologies delivers fast and reliable 5G to fixed wireless access routers, mobile hotspots, PCs, smartphones, tablets, vehicles and beyond.

For more information about MediaTek’s 5G portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:
[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

 

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

