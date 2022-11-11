Hwa Nan Food Leads the Way With Healthy Pre-packaged Food Options for APAC Market

NANTOU, Taiwan, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hwa Nan Food Industrial Co. Ltd (Hwa Nan Food), a leading expert in Taiwanese pre-packaged food and import-export-trading company, continues to push for healthier options for consumers with its low-sodium, low-sugar and low-fat vegetable-based products.

As opposed to the usual notion that pre-packaged food remains an unhealthy option for consumers due to the high salt, fat, sugar, and additives included, Hwa Nan Food has made considerable progress in shifting the conversation. This comes in the form of high-quality, low-sodium, low-fat, low-sugar, and healthy vegetable-based pre-packaged food products to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and make healthy eating more convenient.

Expertise and commitment

In addition to this focus on consumers, Hwa Nan Food has also positioned itself as a one-stop original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service provider , covering all aspects through its foundry. The entire process includes key areas of design, pricing, refinement, inspections, mass production and packing, delivery and more. As such, the company is able to deliver a seamless process for business partners that are looking to establish themselves in major markets.

“As one of the experienced pioneers in the industry, we are more than proud to be leading the conversation when it comes to pre-packaged food and the associated nutritional concerns. At Hwa Nan, we want our customers to not just eat healthy and nutritious food, but also delicious delicacies that are tailored to their fast-moving lives. We will keep working to make this a reality for everyone with the help of the whole Hwa Nan team alongside existing and future partners,” said David Liao, general manager of Hwa Nan Food.

One of the key exports of Hwa Nan Food is its pre-packaged pickles and vegetable products such as the spicy jade bamboo shoots, a choice that encapsulates the company’s beliefs and innovation. Using local and high-quality premium Taiwanese bamboo shoots, the taste is elevated by traditional fermentation with no additives such as sulfur dioxide. This results in light and healthier bamboo shoots that are low in salt and high in fiber, with a slightly sweet taste and crispy texture, all contained within glass bottles that maintain and prolong their shelf life.

Longstanding experience in pre-packaged food industry

To date, the company has grown in leaps and bounds over the past 87 years in terms of expertise, insights, and technology since being first established in 1935. Embracing automation and future-proof practices, Hwa Nan Food exports more than 70 products to over 30 different regions around the world, including North and South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Even as operations continue to expand, the core pillars of Integrity, Quality, and Service still hold true, and consumers can be assured they are always getting the best from a market leader: one that has obtained FSSC22000, ISO 22000/HACCP and HALAL certification, as well as FDA recognition as part of its strict quality control.

To find out more about Hwa Nan Food and its products, please visit https://hawnan.en.taiwantrade.com/ .

About Hwa Nan Food

Established in 1935, Hwa Nan Food has been a time-honored brand for more than 80 years, cultivating success with the core pillars of Integrity, Quality, and Service. From regional production of black bean soy sauce to innovating with automation, the company is now a major exporter to countries and regions in Europe, Asia, America, and Australia. With no compromise on taste and quality, each product produced is designed with the consumer’s peace of mind at heart, so all can eat with confidence with Hwa Nan Food.

