AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Asian Development Bank Joins UN-Hosted Sanitation and Water for All Global Partnership

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

GENEVA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has formally joined the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All global partnership, committing to improving water security and resilience in the Asia-Pacific region.

The SWA partnership convenes 305 partners, including other prominent financial institutions such as the African Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank.

Today, two billion people in Asia and the Pacific lack adequate water and sanitation. This entrenches people in poverty, fuels infectious disease and hiders economic growth.

The ADB estimates that the region needs an annual investment of about $60 billion in capital investment for water-related infrastructure and services.

Through their partnership, SWA and the ADB will work to mobilize innovative financing which meets infrastructure and service needs. Additionally, they will work with government partners to scale up climate adaptation and mitigation strategies to address increasing water scarcity and threats to sanitation infrastructure.

“Water cuts across all of ADB’s seven operational priorities including combatting poverty, tackling climate change, accelerating gender equality and improving livability in our cities. Addressing the region’s water security challenges is critical to delivering on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” said Neeta Pokhrel, Chief of ADB’s Water Sector Group.

SWA CEO Catarina de Albuquerque added: “The ADB brings enormous convening power in the region, as well as significant knowledge and expertise in the water and sanitation sector. We are thrilled to work with them to boost political will and accelerate their efforts to realize these human rights.”

ABOUT THE ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK (ADB)
The ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

ABOUT SANITATION AND WATER FOR ALL (SWA)
SWA is a United Nations-hosted partnership working towards a joint objective of water, sanitation, and hygiene for all. Our partners include governments, utilities, regulators, donors, financial institutions, UN agencies, civil society and research organizations and the private sector For more information, visit www.sanitationandwaterforall.org.  

 

SOURCE Sanitation and Water for All (hosted by UNICEF)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.