AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Syncron To Present at Upcoming Field Service Conferences in Asia and Europe

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

Syncron will deliver a keynote presentation at the Field Service Asia Connect conference in Singapore and host a roundtable discussion at the Field Service conference in Amsterdam around technician enablement for a global workforce.  

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Syncron today announced its sponsorship and participation in the following upcoming field service events in November and December 2022:

Field Service Asia Connect 2022: Advancing Service Together 
Hosted by Worldwide Business Research LLC, the organizers of Field Service
November 15 – 16, 2022
Equarius Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore

Field Service Europe 2022: Advancing Service Together
Hosted by Worldwide Business Research LLC, the organizers of Field Service
November 30December 1, 2022
Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Both Field Service events focus on delivering industry-leading, forward-looking content to help service leaders achieve customer satisfaction and profitability and build world-class operations. With sponsorship and participation at both events, Syncron reinforces its goal of empowering field service technicians.

The new service economy has created unique challenges and margin pressure for many businesses today. “Service organizations are caught in a cycle where their most experienced workers are getting ready to retire, while at the same time it is difficult to attract and keep new technicians and engineers,” said Sarang Sambare, Senior Director of Industry Solutions, Syncron. “Service organizations need the right enablement solutions to ensure their field workers can be self-sufficient and successful.”

At Field Service Asia Connect, Sambare will deliver a keynote presentation on building a human-centric service organization with technology and enablement. With the right field service tools in place, service organizations can increase job satisfaction, improve the customer experience, and ultimately maximize aftermarket profitability.

At Field Service Europe, Sambare will moderate a roundtable discussion titled Technician Enablement: Aligning Visual Support with Service Knowledge. In this open forum, service leaders can share their thoughts about technician enablement and the benefits of equipping field teams with visual troubleshooting resources. Syncron will also be onsite at Field Service Europe for one-on-one conversations and interactive product demonstrations at booth 8.

Supporting its participation in both Field Service events, Syncron recently announced a technician enablement initiative driven by their Parts Catalog and Service Knowledge solutions. Together, these components provide an on-demand, comprehensive knowledge base and troubleshooting platform that empowers field service technicians for increased productivity, reduced attrition rates, and an optimal customer experience.

Technician enablement is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-driven platform built to help manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM) from beginning to end. 

About Syncron 
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and successfully enable the transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent SLM solutions portfolio. Delivered on our CSX platform, our solutions include parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It is no secret that the world’s top brands trust Syncron, the largest, privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

 

SOURCE Syncron

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.