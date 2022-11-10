Globant Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 Company of the Year Award in the Global Digital Transformation Services Industry

Globant addresses leading companies’ digital transformation demands with customer-centric strategies and a solid leadership approach

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the digital transformation services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Globant with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for its comprehensive solutions that support companies in their digital transformation journey. Globant delivers a thorough information technology (IT) platform and consulting services to support the digital transformation of forward-thinking companies.

Since 2003, Globant has helped worldwide companies implement the latest technologies and methodologies into their operational processes. It is also focused on helping them detect emerging trends, empowering them, and enabling them to outperform competitors.

The company strives to create innovative solutions that respond to constantly developing market needs. For example, Globant created Studios—one of its flagship business support solutions—to generate new revenue streams in industries such as automotive, hospitality, healthcare, media, and retail. Similarly, its Globant X platform supports start-ups in innovating and adapting to the competitive technology market.

“Globant creates innovative products and services that help clients respond to the ever-evolving demands of their customers and employees through three core competencies: its unique Studio model, the cutting-edge Globant X platform portfolio, and the global autonomous culture. The company developed and refined its processes and practices over time, leveraging the latest technologies and methodologies to perfect its approach. As a result, Globant became a billion-dollar-revenue company in 2021,” said Krishna Baidya, Asia-Pacific senior director of ICT for Frost & Sullivan. “This digital transformation service provider offers the most comprehensive suite of solutions and services in the market, spanning robust features and capabilities. As the convergence of technologies (such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence [AI], robotics, augmented reality, and virtual reality) alters the workplace, workforce, and work processes, Globant responds with novel solutions.”

The company accelerates its growth through a solid expansion strategy driven by profitable acquisitions and continuous investments. Globant is also steadily investing in adding incremental capabilities to boost the effectiveness of its Studios and Globant X platforms.

To further assist its customers, the company launched a web application called My Footprint. It focuses on helping companies generate eco-friendly strategies and optimize their energy reduction initiatives.

“Driven by its eco-responsible mindset, the company deployed the MyFootprint web application to calculate the carbon footprint and electricity consumption (regarding laptop, monitor, heating, and cooling devices) generated by its employees’ commuting and working-from-home choices. Frost & Sullivan commends Globant for advancing the conversation on technology’s role in climate change and, most importantly, leading by example through reducing the climate impact in all its operations,” noted Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Globant’s approach goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. At the forefront of digital transformation, the company has earned a sterling reputation for supporting its clients’ paths to build a sustainable future.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

