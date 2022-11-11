AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

TCL Hits Best Global 98-inch TV Market Share

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, topped the global 98-inch TV category with the world’s largest market share from Q1 to Q3 this year. TCL also ranked first in France, Italy, Australia and Pakistan in terms of sales performance for the 98-inch TV market, granting them the leading position overall so far.

*Please click here for high-res image.

Under the branding signature to ‘Inspire Greatness’, TCL continues to provide high-quality products and groundbreaking innovations which play a pivotal role in the lives of consumers, by empowering them to elevate their home viewing experience with cinema-inspired technologies.

At IFA 2022, TCL presented the 98-inch QLED TV 98C735, the largest model in its XL Collection, to consumers. With its outstanding QLED 4K resolution, leading 100 percent+ color volume, and stunning brightness, it enables consumers to enjoy an immersive viewing experience with stunning image quality and breathtaking contrast. Its IMAX Enhanced display meets the highest certification standards for resolution and refresh rates, transforming sports fans into front-row spectators just as if they were in a stadium or providing movie lovers with a cinematic experience at home this holiday season.

In addition, a certain exciting football event is just around the corner. With an awe-inspiring large screen, TCL’s XL Collection TVs are designed for sports enthusiasts to celebrate this football festival season at home, sitting courtside without leaving the comfort of their couch.

The XL Collection is also designed for displaying fast-moving, action-packed scenes at their native speed, providing a breathtaking experience for movies and video games.

TCL’s position as the market leader for 98-inch TVs will continue to thrive through technological innovations and synergies with other product categories, such as its soundbars which further elevate the viewing experience by creating a fully integrated and immersive environment.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL Electronics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.