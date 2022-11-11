AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Jiangsu to hold promotion and match-making event, welcoming overseas talents

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — East China’s Jiangsu Province will hold a promotion and match-making event to attract talents from overseas to work and start business in the province. The event is expected to be held in the Jiangbei New Area of Nanjing City from November 21 to 25.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2021 event held by east China's Jiangsu Province to attract overseas talents. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Prior to this year, the event had been held annually for 16 consecutive years. To more precisely serve regional industrial development and promote in-depth match-making between industries and talents, this year’s event will primarily invite talents with overseas doctoral degrees in fields including biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, new materials, software information, integrated circuits and financial management, according to the department of human resources and social security of Jiangsu.

In addition to on-site activities such as policy promotion, information release on talent needs and match-making between talents and enterprises, this year’s event will also include activities where participants are invited to visit different cities, allowing them to have comprehensive understandings of the economic and social development status, and the innovation and entrepreneurship environment in the province.

The five-day event will be live-streamed this year, as a bid to reach more online audience and attract more overseas talents to come to Jiangsu.

Since 2006, the annual events have attracted a total of 1,709 overseas talents with doctoral degrees from 25 countries and regions to visit Jiangsu. Among them, 283 people have chosen to settle down in the province, 15 have been selected into national talent projects, and 37 have become academic leaders in local universities or research institutes. Thanks to the event, overseas talents have founded or run nearly 90 private enterprises in the province, with the total investment topped 2.4 billion yuan (about 331.09 million U.S. dollars).

With its manufacturing industry ranking national top for years, Jiangsu also holds strength in innovative development. 15.1 percent of China’s leading technologies are distributed in the province, and 20 percent of China’s exporting high-tech products are made in Jiangsu. As one of the first provinces to formulate laws on optimizing business environment, Jiangsu is committed to providing talents around the world with a welcoming business environment with lower costs, higher efficiency, more convenient trade and investment procedures, as well as more stable development expectations.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331054.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.