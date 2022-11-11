AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Venture Capital Day of Shenzhen kicks off

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

The initiation of the Venture Capital Day of Shenzhen and the launching ceremony of SZSE (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) Technology and IP Exchange themed on nourishing the “ecology” of venture capital and jointly creating a future for strategic emerging industries kicked off in Nanshan district, Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong province, on Nov. 8, 2022.

The Venture Capital Day of Shenzhen was initiated to boost high-quality economic growth of the city, and build the city into an international VC/PE center attracting innovation capital. It expands its reach to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and connects global VC resources. Activities of the Venture Capital Day of Shenzhen will be held on the 8th day of each month.

As an important IP of the VC ecosystem, the Venture Capital Day of Shenzhen will integrate multiple resources to highlight the innovative technology, innovative companies, and innovation capital in the city. It’s born to serve key industries, major start-ups, and ground-breaking technologies. The move aims to channel venture capital into the 20+8 industrial clusters and boost the high-quality development of Shenzhen.

SZSE Technology and IP Exchange was designed to explore and improve the market-oriented pricing and trading mechanism of intellectual property and technological achievements, establish a national comprehensive service platform connecting the technology market and the capital market, and provide one-stop services for the trading, transfer and commercialization of technological achievements.

The event was jointly hosted by Local Financial Regulatory Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Science, Technology and Innovation Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, SZSE and Nanshan District People’s Government and organized by SZSE Technology and IP Exchange, Shenzhen FOF, Shenzhen Angle FOF, Shenzhen Media Group and Shenzhen New Fortune Multimedia Co., Ltd.

It was attended by over 150 representatives from global VC and innovation industry, SZSE, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Asset Management Association of China, various Shenzhen government departments, financial institutions such as PE/VC, listed companies and CVC, unicorn companies, start-ups, media representatives, and industry experts from VC and industrial institutions.

Xue Qikun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Shenzhen-based Southern University of Science and Technology, Ni Zhengdong, founder and chairman of Zero2IPO Group, and Shan Junbao, chairman of CICC Capital, delivered keynote speeches at the event.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

