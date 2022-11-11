AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AsiaVerify wins prestigious SFF Global FinTech Award, presented by Monetary Authority of Singapore

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singaporean RegTech innovator, AsiaVerify‘s world-leading entity resolution technology was recognised at the prestigious SFF Global FinTech Awards 2022, presented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

AsiaVerify wins prestigious SFF Global FinTech Award, presented by Monetary Authority of Singapore (PRNewsfoto/AsiaVerify)

AsiaVerify was awarded third place in the hotly contested Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder) category, alongside Validius and Metaverse Green Exchange.

The 2022 awards theme of “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”, recognised this year’s winners for their innovative solutions that accelerate the pace of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability in the financial industry. The 36 winners across nine award categories were selected from a total of 223 submissions.  The winners were chosen by an international panel comprising industry experts across multiple domains, including from JP Morgan, Microsoft, Mastercard, ANZ Bank, Google, DBS, UBS, PwC, and Deloitte.  

AsiaVerify’s reimagined entity resolution technology is changing the game in Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) detection and fraud prevention. By providing real-time access to the most comprehensive business, shareholder and UBO verification data, sourced directly from authoritative government registry information across APAC, all fully translated and in real-time, the Company’s unrivalled UBO solution now provides regulators and companies the ability to customize the depth of their dive, and map complex equity chains to their pinnacle. 

Ficoal Dong, AsiaVerify Founder and CEO, said “Our recognition by MAS and SFF at the preeminent Global FinTech awards is a very proud moment for AsiaVerify. This award is a testament to the incredible team and innovation behind our industry leading entity resolution technology. I would like to thank the judging panel for their expertise and valuable feedback; and congratulate the winners across all categories.”

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS, said, “We are very encouraged by the innovative, cutting-edge solutions presented by the winners and finalists of this year’s Global FinTech Awards. The winning entries have demonstrated strong potential to tackle real-world problems, while allowing the financial sector to harness the tremendous benefits of new technologies in their journey towards a greener digital future. Our heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Global FinTech Awards!”

Find out more about the Global FinTech Awards presented by MAS and SFF here.

About AsiaVerify:

AsiaVerify’s best-of-class business verification technology provides instantaneous access to business, customer and beneficial owner verification data, sourced from the most authoritative government registry information, fully translated in real-time.

Conducting compliance checks can be an expensive, time-consuming and complicated task, often resulting in incomplete, outdated or inaccurate information, in a language, your business can’t use.

AsiaVerify’s automated and intuitive platform simplifies this resource-intensive process, transforming how our customers manage their compliance tasks to make better-informed business decisions.

Our award-winning technology platform leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP), Asian Optical Character Recognition (ACR) and our proprietary Artificial Intelligence and translation technologies to reduce your compliance blind-spots by up to 100%.

If you’re looking for the market leading solution for UBO, KYB, and KYC services, contact AsiaVerify to chat with a multilingual regulatory expert or visit our website to learn more.

www.asiaverify.com 

SOURCE AsiaVerify

