AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Int’l Ceramic Fair kicks off in E. China’s Jingdezhen City to attract exhibitors worldwide

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China’s Jiangxi Province.

This year’s event features 13 main activities and 27 supporting activities, and has invited guests and business groups from more than 40 countries and regions including Germany, France, Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan and South Korea as well as over 2,000 enterprises to participate in the event online and offline to experience the charm of the world-famous “porcelain capital”.

More than 300 exhibitors have participated in the ceramic fair, with the number increasing by 44 percent year on year while the number of global well-known brands during the event has exceeded 40 compared with the eight last year. The event has also attracted more than 3,000 purchasing groups at home and abroad for trade consultation.

At the opening ceremony of the event, a video clip was played to demonstrate the achievements of the three-year construction of the city’s ceramic culture inheritance and innovation pilot zone.

In recent years, the city has stepped up efforts in building the pilot zone, launching 178 key projects such as Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue and Ceramic Expo City.

It is noted that it takes one year to build the Ceramic Expo City as the holding venue of this year’s ceramic fair, which covers a total exhibition area of nearly 38,000 square meters, an increase of 10,000 square meters compared with last year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331063.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.