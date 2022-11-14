AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Million Dollar – The First Real Estate Metaverse Company

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NFTs, meaning Non-Fungible Tokens, is a concept that gets people together. From arts to music to exclusive content and to VIP events, the NFT ecosystem brings so much to users. Metaverse allows users to engage in real-life activities in virtual reality (VR). You can own clothes, buy shoes, and even own land. And this has enabled projects to transform from NFTs into the Metaverse. One such project that has transformed is the Million Dollar Metaverse – the first real estate company in the Metaverse.

About Million Dollar

Million Dollar is the first Real Estate Company in the Metaverse with a concept of NFT Collection, such as male brokers, female brokers, plotlands, and other properties. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The community keeps expanding, and users can become property owners – buying and selling lands to generate income.

Mission Statement

The Million Dollar platform is an ample opportunity for people who can’t invest in physical properties due to their lack of knowledge to become Real Estate brokers. We will create a space that allows you to connect with prospective customers. Buyers and sellers (project participants) will coexist, and transactions will happen faster and easier. “We believe real estate can be more fun without compromising the project participants” potential income. Thus, socialization and technology can co-exist in real estate – this is the target future of the Million Dollar Metaverse.” ( Sebastian F. Baciu – CEO)

How It Works

The NFT collections on Million Dollar include – Brokers, Properties, and Lands. The Broker is a male character with over 350 unique traits. Each attribute is categorized as either Smart-Casual, Formal, or Elegant. These categories determine the exclusive packages the Broker can access.

What makes the Million Dollar project stand out?

  • A broker gives holders more opportunities to earn passive and active incomes.
  • The community base has no monopoly in terms of decision-making.
  • The platform’s security level is high and end-encrypted.
  • Every user can access the platform and stake their property.
  • The community comprises crypto experts who contribute to the project’s development.

The Project Team

The Million Dollar is an outstanding project, mainly due to the impact of experienced developers and enthusiasts, including – Web3, real estate, IT, marketing, and blockchain design. As a result, users are well-assured of continuous community growth and establishment.

https://socials.milliondollar.io/

 

