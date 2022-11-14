Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expands its APAC footprint to serve a growing South Korean client base and strong demand for Corporate Performance Management Solutions

South Korea presence will enhance its regional footprint to 11 countries; industry veteran to lead new operation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights, and services for professionals, today announced the launch of its operations in South Korea with the opening of a new CCH Tagetik office in Seoul, which will broaden the company’s presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to eleven countries.

The company’s entry into the world’s 10th-largest economy follows a successful build-up of the CCH Tagetik customer base across APAC. It will focus on addressing the growing demand in South Korea for a proven and scalable Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution with state-of-the-art governance that unifies and streamlines financial processes.

“The key to CCH Tagetik’s success is our commitment to excellence and ability to combine global best practices with local expertise. The new office will help us bring these values and capabilities to our clients and partners in Korea and across APAC and provide them with the local support they need,” said KARL MOUANTRI, General Manager, CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer APAC.

The CCH Tagetik unique CPM value proposition has helped many regional organizations struggling with:

underperforming legacy applications,

disconnected point solutions, and

spreadsheets to transition to our industry-leading unified platform.

CPM has enabled them to optimize their financial and operational planning, forecasting, and analysis, streamline statutory and management consolidation processes and allow compliant and auditable regulatory reporting on IFRS 17 and ESG standards.

The new office, located in JustCo Tower at 431 Teheran-ro, in Seoul’s sought-after Gangnam commercial district, will serve as CCH Tagetik’s country headquarters and be helmed by JEONG YOUN GWI, who joined as general manager of South Korea operations effective September 1st. YOUN GWI is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in CPM at leading global corporations, including Accenture, Cisco, HP, Hyosung TNS, and Samsung C&T.

“I’m excited to assist Korean enterprises in managing the increasing complexities of their financial operations and helping them scale up their business in this uncertain yet exciting global business environment,” YOUN GWI said. “I have been living and breathing CPM since the mid-90s. It was an eye-opening experience to see what CCH Tagetik is doing for our customers and partners with our industry-leading solutions when I attended the annual inTouch user conference in Lucca, Italy.”

YOUN GWI added: “Over the last two decades, several organizations in Korea have rolled out CPM solutions but struggled to achieve financial and operational alignment across departmental silos, leading to inconsistencies in data and limited sharing of information.

With the CCH Tagetik unified platform, we empower all users with access to data from a controlled and reconciled source of truth. Every department can benefit from tools like predictive forecasting, allocations, workflows, and seamless Excel integration.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions daily by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

