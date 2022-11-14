AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Leading Ecommerce Jewelry Company Launches ONE+ONLY Bridal Brand

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Safyre Labs, a leading ecommerce platform that delivers an end-to-end solution for DTC brands that sell and produce personalized, customized, and made-to-order products, announced the launch of a new bridal brand. ONE+ONLY is a modern luxury jewelry brand with the mission to create meaningful handcrafted bridal jewelry with enhanced personalization and an exceptional online shopping experience.

Classic 4 Prong Solitaire with 1 ct. lab diamond and Hidden Gemstones. Half Eternity Wedding Band with 1/3 ct. tw. lab diamonds.

“Building on the foundation of our other ecommerce jewelry brands, Jewlr and Lee Fiori, we created ONE+ONLY to expand the possibilities for personalization and design for bridal jewelry,” said Daniel Stoppel, CEO of Safyre Labs.

ONE+ONLY takes an innovative customer-first approach to bridal jewelry by offering unique personalization options such as incorporating the couples’ initials into the ring design and setting hidden gemstones inside the band. “Whatever style or budget, each piece can be infused with a personal touch,” said Stoppel. “We’re disrupting the traditional market by owning the process, platform, jewelry design, manufacturing, and delivery.”

Every piece is designed and handcrafted in the brand’s state-of-the-art workshop in Toronto using ethically-sourced materials and fair-minded practices. With a simplified diamond selection process, curated designs, and real-time visualization, customers have an immersive experience while creating something unique. “Weddings are a special milestone in people’s lives,” said Stoppel. “We provide the ultimate personalization to mark this occasion. Personalization is at the heart of who we are and we believe the most meaningful statements are in the details.”

“Consumers today want an easy, value-driven, and holistic shopping experience, and turn to digital for their purchases,” said Stoppel. The online global jewelry market is estimated to outpace the growth of in-store sales, with online diamond engagement ring sales expected to grow 25 percent by 2025. “Designing and making the jewelry ourselves allows us to sell at below retail prices while maintaining a consistent brand experience. We’re excited to see how the industry continues to evolve as consumer shopping preferences for bridal jewelry shift to digital.”

About Safyre Labs

Safyre Labs is a leading ecommerce platform that uses industry-leading technology to power DTC brands with a comprehensive solution for producing and selling personalized, customized, and made-to-order products. Safyre Labs has a history of innovation and success, powering three jewelry brands – Jewlr www.jewlr.com, Lee Fiori www.leefiori.com and ONE+ONLY www.loveoneandonly.com.

CONTACT:  Sarah Badun, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-660-9527

ONE+ONLY logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945389/Safyre_Labs_Leading_Ecommerce_Jewelry_Company_Launches_ONE_ONLY.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945388/Safyre_Labs_Leading_Ecommerce_Jewelry_Company_Launches_ONE_ONLY.jpg 

 

SOURCE Safyre Labs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.