Leading Ecommerce Jewelry Company Launches ONE+ONLY Bridal Brand

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Safyre Labs, a leading ecommerce platform that delivers an end-to-end solution for DTC brands that sell and produce personalized, customized, and made-to-order products, announced the launch of a new bridal brand. ONE+ONLY is a modern luxury jewelry brand with the mission to create meaningful handcrafted bridal jewelry with enhanced personalization and an exceptional online shopping experience.

“Building on the foundation of our other ecommerce jewelry brands, Jewlr and Lee Fiori, we created ONE+ONLY to expand the possibilities for personalization and design for bridal jewelry,” said Daniel Stoppel, CEO of Safyre Labs.

ONE+ONLY takes an innovative customer-first approach to bridal jewelry by offering unique personalization options such as incorporating the couples’ initials into the ring design and setting hidden gemstones inside the band. “Whatever style or budget, each piece can be infused with a personal touch,” said Stoppel. “We’re disrupting the traditional market by owning the process, platform, jewelry design, manufacturing, and delivery.”

Every piece is designed and handcrafted in the brand’s state-of-the-art workshop in Toronto using ethically-sourced materials and fair-minded practices. With a simplified diamond selection process, curated designs, and real-time visualization, customers have an immersive experience while creating something unique. “Weddings are a special milestone in people’s lives,” said Stoppel. “We provide the ultimate personalization to mark this occasion. Personalization is at the heart of who we are and we believe the most meaningful statements are in the details.”

“Consumers today want an easy, value-driven, and holistic shopping experience, and turn to digital for their purchases,” said Stoppel. The online global jewelry market is estimated to outpace the growth of in-store sales, with online diamond engagement ring sales expected to grow 25 percent by 2025. “Designing and making the jewelry ourselves allows us to sell at below retail prices while maintaining a consistent brand experience. We’re excited to see how the industry continues to evolve as consumer shopping preferences for bridal jewelry shift to digital.”

About Safyre Labs

Safyre Labs is a leading ecommerce platform that uses industry-leading technology to power DTC brands with a comprehensive solution for producing and selling personalized, customized, and made-to-order products. Safyre Labs has a history of innovation and success, powering three jewelry brands – Jewlr www.jewlr.com , Lee Fiori www.leefiori.com and ONE+ONLY www.loveoneandonly.com .

