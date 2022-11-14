AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hyundai Motor Group Signs MoU with Nusantara Capital City Authority to Establish Ecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

–  A First Step to Open Up AAM in ASEAN Market 

  • President Jaiwon Shin of Hyundai Motor Group and the Head of Nusantra Capital City Authority Bambang Susantono attended the MoU signing ceremony
  • The Group and local authorities signed to proactively introduce advanced air mobility (AAM) in the new capital city, starting with a demonstration project and test flights
  • Based on success in the biggest aviation market in Southeast Asia, the Group plans to expand the AAM ecosystem regionally and then globally
  • The Group commits to bring a better future for Indonesia through AAM

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority (Indonesia: Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, OIKN) to work together to establish an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Indonesia. The MoU was conducted during the B20 summit at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Indonesia.

The MoU signing was attended by Jaiwon Shin, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility Division, with Indonesian government officials, including Bambang Susantono, Head of the Nusantara Capital City Authority.

The MoU aims to introduce AAM as part of a smart mobility ecosystem in the new capital city that Indonesia is working to establish. The Group plans to develop a roadmap and review the concept of consolidated mobility for ground and air while carrying out an AAM demonstration project and test flights.

“Implementing advanced air mobility in Nusantara is in line with OIKN’s spirit of being a ‘living laboratory’ in Indonesia, open to creating a culture of new learning, working and lifestyle,” said Bambang Susantono, Head of the Capital City Nusantara Authority. “We value Hyundai Motor Group’s cooperation in developing Nusantara as a smart and sustainable city.”

Indonesia, which is the largest aviation market in Southeast Asia, consists of more than 18,000 islands, making it difficult to develop land transportation. In addition, there is a movement to actively introduce a smart mobility ecosystem in the process of relocating the capital.

The Group expects to help improve the mobility of islanders by efficiently building an AAM ecosystem that utilizes Indonesia’s high-level aviation infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The Group also plans to build a global AAM ecosystem beyond the SEA region based on its achievements in Indonesia.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.