BLINKs Get Ready! BLACKPINK Concert Tickets in Jakarta are Officially Available on tiket.com Starting from 14 & 15 November!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — tiket.com, the first Online Travel Agent (OTA) in Indonesia, has officially become a partner in selling BLACKPINK concert tickets for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA. This concert will be held for 2 (two) consecutive days, 11 and 12 March 2023, at the Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta. Tickets can be purchased on the tiket.com application from 14 and 15 November 2022.

This concert is BLACKPINK’s second concert since their In Your Area concert in 2019. This concert will promote their new album, Born Pink, with hits including Pink Venom, Shut Down, and various hits from their previous albums that has brought BLACKPINK to fame and will rock Jakarta with the beat and energy.

Maria Risa Puspitasari, VP of Brand Marketing, tiket.com said, “tiket.com is proud to be the ticketing partner of BLACKPINK’s concert in Jakarta. BLACKPINK fan community or BLINKs is enormous in Indonesia, and this concert has been highly anticipated. This grand concert of one of the world’s largest groups is a strong manifestation of the recovery of the entertainment industry in Indonesia, and tiket.com is committed to continue to support the revival of the tourism and entertainment industry in Indonesia.”

Since their debut in 2016, the vocal group of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé has won over 25 awards out of 100 international music nominations. The latest achievement also came when BLACKPINK launched Born Pink, which they became the first K-Pop girl group in history to win the Double Million Seller title for successfully selling 2+ million albums. The latest single, Pink Venom, was viewed 90+ million times in 24 hours, making Pink Venom one of the most watched videos in 24 hours in 2022.

Take note of the schedule! BLACKPINK concert tickets in Jakarta for 11 and 12 March 2022 can be purchased starting from 14 November 2022 for Weverse VIP & Regular membership and 15 November 2022 for the public. The following are details and a list of ticket prices* per category:

VIP** (Seating): Rp3.800.000

Platinum (Seating): Rp3.400.000

Cat 1 (Seating): Rp2.900.000

Cat 2 (Seating): Rp2.600.000

Cat 3 (Seating): Rp2.100.000

Cat 4 (Seating): Rp1.350.000

*Ticket prices include tax.

**Soundcheck pass specifically for VIP ticket buyers.

BLINK MEMBERSHIP EARLY BIRD Presale: 14 November 2022 at 09.00 – 13.00 (Western Indonesia Time/GMT+7)

BLINK MEMBERSHIP Presale: 14 November 2022 at 14.00 – 17.00 (Western Indonesia Time/GMT+7)

Public On Sale – Day 1: 15 November 2022 at 12.00 (Western Indonesia Time/GMT+7)

Public On Sale – Day 2: 15 November 2022 at 14.00 (Western Indonesia Time/GMT+7)

“We hope this concert can be one of the biggest concerts in 2023 and treat your longing to meet BLACKPINK again. Go get your ticket to sing and dance with BLACKPINK live. We also urge you to follow the crowd rules at the concert venue, be mindful of your health condition, and follow the health protocols at the venue,” said Maria Risa.

The official ticket for the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA concert is available directly on the home page of the tiket.com application. Users are required to have and log in to a tiket.com account to purchase BLACKPINK concert tickets. For more detailed information of the concert and ticket redemption, visit tiket.com and Instagram @tiketcom.

About tiket.com

tiket.com is a pioneer online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia founded in 2011. tiket.com is one of Indonesia’s largest and most comprehensive online travel companies that offers flight tickets, trains, accommodation, event tickets, car rental, and other trip necessities. Our mission is to accommodate the best online travel booking access via web and mobile applications.

In 2017, tiket.com was affiliated with Blibli, and in 2021 it became a consolidated subsidiary of Blibli. Blibli has a unified omnichannel ecosystem called Blibli Tiket, consisting of subsidiaries, tiket.com and Ranch Market, to emphasize the synergy of an ecosystem that provides convenience and added value for customers by providing more complete, useful, and integrated services on every channel and platform.

tiket.com has the title of the fastest-growing OTA from Sabre and is considered to have the fastest Net Promoter Score (NPS) growth rate among other OTAs by the Jakpat Survey.

Going anywhere? tiket.com!

SOURCE tiket.com