AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

G20 Pandemic Fund will change the global health landscape for the better

PRNewswire November 14, 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Infrastructure Hub welcomes the launch of the G20’s Pandemic Fund to address pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, particularly in vulnerable countries, GI Hub Chief Executive Officer Marie Lam-Frendo said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that across the world, countries were tragically unprepared to manage a global health crisis.

“The G20’s Pandemic Fund will help ensure sufficient, long-term, and better coordinated financing for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, and strengthen the capacity of low- and middle-income countries’ health systems.

Investment is critical

“The inadequate global response to COVID-19 was a result of decades of underinvestment in health systems and infrastructure.

“Despite recent modest growth, due to pandemic control activities, private investment in health infrastructure has been on a downward trend for years, the social sector (which includes hospitals) accounted for only 6% of total private investment in infrastructure projects from 2010 – 2020.

“Adequate infrastructure investment is critical to improving health system capacity and pandemic response and management. Especially in emerging markets and developing economies, where lower levels of existing infrastructure exacerbate the challenges of capacity to respond to pandemics.

Addressing large gaps in financing preparedness

“It’s reassuring to see the international community come together with political will and consensus to launch the Pandemic Fund – this is a testament to multilateralism, even in challenging times.

“I congratulate Indonesia’s and Italy’s leadership under their individual G20 presidencies for developing and launching the Pandemic Fund and securing the foundational and current donors.

“I see this step as a golden opportunity for pandemic prevention, response strategies, and health systems to be strengthened in countries where it’s needed the most.

“We’re ready to support the G20, in our role as their dedicated infrastructure entity, to ensure this opportunity builds resilience and improves pandemic readiness, particularly in countries’ with low health infrastructure investment.”

SOURCE Global Infrastructure Hub

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.