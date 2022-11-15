AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina Launches New Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin for Next-Generation AI and Computer Vision Applications

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina has launched new Jetson systems and platforms designed for use in advanced AI and computer vision applications. The systems and platforms are powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, which delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, providing up to 8X the performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier™. Aetina’s NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered edge AI computers are suitable for various types of AI systems in smart cities, smart factories, smart healthcare, and smart retail.

The new Jetson systems and platforms—AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series—provide different expansion options including 1 x M.2 B-Key slot for LTE/5G, 1 x M.2 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/GPS, 1 x M.2 M-Key slot for storage upgrade, and have a flexible input power range from 9 to 36VDC, as well as an integrated fan to help keep the horsepower cool enough to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -25°C to at least 70°C.

Some models of AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series support Innodisk’s out-of-band (OOB) remote management module, and have 1 x GbE, 1 x 10GbE and 2/4 x IEEE 802.3af GbE PSE ports, while the other models have 1 x GbE and 1 x 10GbE LAN port. With the 10GbE LAN port, these models offer high data speed up to 10 billion bits per second through an external sensor. AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series, like other Aetina’s systems and platforms based on NVIDIA Jetson, are compatible with a variety of peripheral hardware devices, making them capable of fitting different AI applications.

Besides the standard models, Aetina provides customized carrier boards and computer cases for any AI developers who have a particular need of I/O connectors and expansion slots. The customization service also applies to other Aetina solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson, helping AI partners of Aetina build AI-powered systems that require different kinds of sensors and function upgrades.

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina offers AI computers that support many system-on-modules (SoMs) from the NVIDIA Jetson family, including Jetson Nano™, Jetson TX2 NX, Jetson Xavier NX, and Jetson AGX Xavier. Aetina will also launch new systems and platforms that are powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano soon to bring more state-of-the-art edge computing solutions to the global market.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

