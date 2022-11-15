AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • medical research

Alphyn Biologics Completes First Cohort of Phase2a Clinical Trial of Topical Therapeutic for Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alphyn Biologics, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics, announced today that it has completed the first cohort of its Phase2a clinical trial of AB-101a, a topical therapeutic candidate for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children as young as 2 years old. The first cohort enrolled AD patients without bacterial infection, which is sometimes associated with the disease. Top-line results are expected in approximately eight weeks.

Alphyn Biologics is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class, multi-target therapeutics for atopic dermatitis and other severe and common skin diseases

The randomized, vehicle-controlled, double-blind trial is evaluating the treatment protocol of AB-101a across multiple sites using standard scales for assessing AD. Enrollment is ongoing in a second cohort of the trial, which uniquely is investigating the treatment in AD patients who are also suffering from bacterial infections, including staphylococcus aureus, or Staph, and MRSA, the antibiotic-resistant Staph. Alphyn anticipates AB-101a will be effective against non-infected AD and infected AD and expects it will offer patients and physicians a comprehensive, safe, and convenient treatment option.

AB-101a was developed using Alphyn’s proprietary AB-101 platform. The platform has multiple bioactive compounds and, therefore, multiple mechanisms of action to potentially address multiple problems of any target disease. Alphyn began its clinical trial program in Phase 2 due to the strong safety profile of its AB-101 platform.

ABOUT ALPHYN BIOLOGICS

Alphyn Biologics is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics for severe and prevalent skin diseases based on its AB-101 platform. Its lead product candidate, AB-101a, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema. AB-101a has demonstrated a strong safety profile and is in development to uniquely target AD’s immune system and bacterial components, making it ideal for treating non-infected and infected AD. Alphyn’s AB-101 platform has multiple bioactive compounds and therefore multiple mechanisms of action to support a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential safety, efficacy and regulatory marketing authorization advantages. Alphyn is based in Annapolis, Maryland and Cincinnati, Ohio, and has a wholly owned Australia subsidiary. The company became operational in 2020 and has raised approximately $6.9 million.

SOURCE Alphyn Biologics

