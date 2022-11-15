AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Gamma Selects Dubber for Intelligent Recording on Microsoft Teams

PRNewswire November 15, 2022
  • Gamma launches Dubber intelligent call recording and Dubber AI, enabling partners and customers to unlock the value in voice
  • Dubber is the exclusive vendor for MiFID II compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams via Gamma partners
  • Available across Gamma’s Microsoft Teams voice enablement portfolio
  • Dubber is a leading certified recording service for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB), the leading conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Gamma Communications plc (“Gamma”). Gamma can now provide intelligent call recording as a service, applicable for general business and regulated compliance requirements, plus Dubber’s leading conversational AI on Microsoft Teams.

Gamma is one of the most significant telecommunications service providers in the United Kingdom. Their network of over 1,600 channel partners will now be able to sell Dubber across all of Gamma’s Microsoft Teams voice enablement portfolio. Gamma has been a Gold Partner with Microsoft for 15 years and is one of a small, select group of providers specifically picked by Microsoft to offer Operator Connect in the UK.

In November 2021, Dubber was one of the first solutions to achieve certification for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams. Dubber’s technical ability has provided benefits to companies of any size to ensure voice conversations on Microsoft Teams are recorded and stored in a compliant manner.

Businesses with a regulated recording need can now enhance their activities by utilising the advanced Dubber platform, which unlocks the value in conversations with conversational intelligence, and real-time text and speech-based insights to improve information accuracy, productivity and streamlined communication.

Simon Broadbent, SVP of Sales, Dubber, EMEA: “The Dubber team are proud and excited to partner with Gamma to bring intelligent conversational capture on Microsoft Teams recording to their extensive network of channel partners and loyal customer base.

“The unique thing about Dubber is that it is delivered as a service enabling Gamma, its customers and its reseller network to switch on and deliver value immediately.

“Gamma has been at the forefront of the unprecedented adoption of Unified Communications in the UK market in the last 15 years. This partnership presents a great opportunity to further conversational intelligence innovation for Microsoft Teams users going forward.” 

Chris Wade, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Gamma: “It’s widely reported that three-quarters of conversations taking place at work over collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams will be recorded by 2025. That clearly shows that this capability is driving improvements in customer experience, training and compliance across voice and video.” 

“We’ve teamed up with Dubber so our Channel Partners can offer this valuable service to their customers, enabling them to unlock the value in voice AI technologies through Gamma to capture critical voice data securely.”

About Dubber:

Dubber enables service providers to turn existing networks and services into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording – embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks and services and used daily by over 580,000 subscribers worldwide.

For more information, please visit Dubber at www.dubber.net

Global Investors & Media

Terry Alberstein

[email protected]

+61 (0) 458 484 921

EMEA Media

Annabel Clementson

[email protected]

+44 (0)7951 786 435

About Gamma: 

Gamma is a leading supplier of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in the UK, German, Spanish and Dutch business markets. It is AIM listed and employs 1650 people. With a range of UCaaS, Mobile and Connectivity services, Gamma provides robust and secure solutions that enable organisations to communicate, collaborate and offer a better customer experience. 

Gamma’s largest market is in the UK where the company’s network-based services are supplied to SME, Public Sector and Enterprise markets through a network of 1000+ channel partners and its own direct sales and support capabilities. In 2021 Gamma acquired Mission Labs, a well-established UCaaS technology business which has built a reputation for creating technologically advanced solutions and delivering great service to its customers and partners. The acquisition has enabled Gamma to enhance and expand its cloud contact centre (CCaaS) technology as well as accelerate its digital channel strategy. 

Gamma is expanding its UCaaS presence in Europe with a family of businesses focusing on digital automation, delivering Gamma-powered services to SME customers largely via a network of channel partners in Germany, Spain, and the Benelux region.

Contact
Gamma:
Paul Aitkenhead
+44 (0)7791569612
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Dubber

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.