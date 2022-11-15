AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Forrester Honours Recipients Of 2022 Asia Pacific Technology Awards At Technology & Innovation APAC

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Sportsbet, AIA Group, and A.S. Watson Group are winners of its Asia Pacific Technology Awards. These awards, presented at Forrester’s Technology & Innovation APAC, recognise Sportsbet for executing an enterprisewide future fit technology strategy and both AIA Group and A.S. Watson for executing outcomes-driven enterprise architecture practices. All three organisations have been recognised for putting their customers at the centre of their organisation’s operating model.

Additional information about Forrester’s 2022 Asia Pacific Technology Award winners:

  • Sportsbet, an Australian online gambling company owned by Flutter Entertainment, is this year’s recipient of Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award. With a portfolio of more than 11 million individual betting products and the need to adjust to 3 billion price changes annually, Sportsbet is honoured for developing and executing a tech strategy that enables the company to respond to the demands of an extremely complex business environment with adaptivity while maintaining a strong commitment to its customers.
  • AIA Group, one of the largest independent, publicly listed, pan-Asian life insurance groups, is one of this year’s recipients of Forrester’s Enterprise Architecture (EA) Award. AIA is honoured for developing an EA practice that displays a clear understanding of its business context and technology strategy. Underpinned by AIA’s enterprise architecture strategy, its technology, digital, and analytics (TDA) programme is redesigning how the insurer serves its customers, reshaping how it innovates, and redefining its access and reach to provide financial and health protection to more people.
  • A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, which serves over 5.3 billion customers every year, is also this year’s recipient of Forrester’s Enterprise Architecture Award. A.S. Watson Group is honoured for developing an EA practice that accelerate its seamless, customer-obsessed O+O (Offline plus Online) platform strategy.

“We are thrilled to recognise Forrester’s Technology Award winners for leveraging technology to better serve the needs of their customers,” said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. “To drive growth and accelerate business outcomes, these firms in Asia Pacific successfully transformed their technology strategies and capabilities to be adaptive, creative, and resilient.”

