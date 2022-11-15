Upstairs has Sold Out their Second Nifty Hands Series in Just 4 Hours, a record 15x sell out speed since its First Series

Announces an Upcoming World Cup Series Event

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Upstairs.io Asia’s first custodial NFT Marketplace successfully sells out the second release of their inaugural NFT collection dubbed ‘Nifty Hands Season 2′. The second release of Nifty Hands was gloriously received by Upstairs’ community and triumphantly sold out in just 4 hours compared to the first release which sold out in 52 hours. The 10,000 piece collection of charmingly alluring 3D renditions of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ was in relation to a $150,000 USDT Referral Giveaway Event as well. Since the official launch of the platform on 10th October, Upstairs has a total registered user base of more than 100,000.

Since its formal inauguration, Upstairs has had notable achievements. Successfully selling out their Cats’ Twilight Love collection in seconds. The NFT Marketplace stepped into an uncharted territory, with the first ever Esports and curated NFT collaboration in Asia. Focus.J is a digital artist label based in Singapore. The collaboration brought about the proud launch of a Royal Never Give Up (RNG) Legend series collection. The 5,000 digital collectibles featured four unique series and was RNG’s first venture into the world of non-fungible tokens. Needless to say, the collection sold out within seconds as well in the public sale round. Their second exclusive and independent NFT collection, ‘Mutant Kiddo’ created and curated for Upstairs by their mysterious owners. The launch was spread across three days. Each day was allocated to a specific group of users, whitelisted users, waitlisted users and the public selling out within seconds in the waitlist and public phase.

Upstairs has also struck multiple prominent partnerships with several reputable names in the Web3 space such as twit.domains to provide their users with rare domains. Additionally, the platform has partnered up with more Web3 payment firms such as Banxa, Xanpool and Alchemy Pay to further enhance payment accessibility on Upstairs. GooglePay and Apple Pay are amongst their payment providers as well, further extending local payment and banking options for their users.

Upstairs has been progressively upgrading since its launch to further improve their user interface. The recent launch of their rarity ranking platform has elevated user experience with enhanced rarity tools. The most recent facelift to the platform is an interactive feature known as ‘Merging’. Where users are able to merge digital collectibles they possess in their wallet for a rare and unique NFT. Since the release of this feature, Upstairs has hosted four major merging events for their community.

The curated NFT Marketplace believes in community-strengthening plans, focused on empowering its community through various events and paving the way for an even bigger community by spreading influence in the Web3 space.

Upstairs has since teased the most important topic – their next mega event to celebrate the upcoming World Cup 2022 Staking Event. It has been confirmed that this announcement will be released on the 15th November, together with all the details, time and date of the event.

