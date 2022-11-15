AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Tianlong Showcases Innovative Smart PCR Lab Solution at Medica 2022

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

XI’AN, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From November 14 to 17, Tianlong’s newly-launched smart PCR lab solution will showcase at Medica 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The innovative smart PCR lab solution from Tianlong can maximize resources by making the best use of people, space, and equipment, and empower the PCR laboratory with high productivity and high efficiency.

Tianlong team in Medica (PRNewsfoto/Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd)

How can we empower PCR lab?

Different from traditional PCR laboratories relying on manual and paper-based recording, Tianlong smart lab system can keep track of all the samples, and monitor the experiment status in real time, thus realizing rapid traceability of abnormal test results. Professionals have an unprecedented view of everything that is happening in the lab.

Paperless recording removes manual, error-prone workflows. The fully automatic instrument can improve lab efficiency and standardize the process. With the innovative smart laboratory system and interconnected automatic devices, nucleic acid testing efficiency in the lab can be greatly enhanced and data integrity can be ensured.

Overview of Tianlong smart PCR lab solution (PRNewsfoto/Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd)

The increased connectivity and automation allow labs to work more efficiently, leading to higher-quality data with less human labor and less human error. In the smart PCR lab, human labor can decrease by 75% and testing capability can increase by 160% in an 8-hour shift when compared with a traditional PCR lab. Tianlong smart lab solution is perfect for massive testing due to its high efficiency.

Up to now, Tianlong smart lab solution has been applied in many hospitals such as Beijing Children’s Hospital, Beijing Tsinghua Changgeng Hospital in China mainland as well as some public health laboratory in Hong Kong, which has greatly empowered those labs with maximum efficiency.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide. We have a wide range of products covering from devices to reagents, including nucleic acid extractors, Real-time PCR systems, All-in-one molecular diagnosis systems, sample processing systems, liquid handling systems, and 300 kinds of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE, and FDA marks, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and have greatly helped the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, avian influenza, Ebola, Zika, and African swine fever.

Explore Tianlong: https://www.tlgenetech.cn/

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tianlongbiotech 
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TianlongBiotech/ 
Twitter:https://twitter.com/TianlongBiotech

Contact us: 
[email protected]

SOURCE Xi’an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.