“Rainforest and You” Experience Shows Off Hainan’s Rainforest in a New Light

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): 

On November 13, in south China’s island province of Hainan, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and the Wuzhishan Municipal Government jointly launched the 2022 “Rainforest and You” Experience with the performance of “Rainforest Time” at Maona Village in Wuzhishan City’s Shuiman Township.

The launch ceremony took the form of a large-scale live outdoor performance against the rural backdrop of Maona Village. Performers, including over 400 community participants from Wuzhishan City, dazzled with their interpretation of a visual symphony in five movements, depicting the interplay between nature, the rainforest, and the rural ethnic communities that live off the land there.

Branded as an “ecological culture” event, Hainan’s “Rainforest and You” Experience is set to continue over the next five years. The main venue for this year’s events is Wuzhishan City, located in the middle of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

According to a representative for Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, this year’s “Rainforest and You” Experience will continue until the end of this year, adding that, more than ten cultural tourism events on topics such as nature education, forest care, leisure, ecological awareness, and wildlife appreciation will be held across  several locales in and around the park over the next two months.

In October 2021, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park was officially designated as one of the first national parks in China. Located in the south-central area of the tropical island, the park covers 4,269 square kilometers (1,648 square miles) or roughly 1/7 of the island’s total land area. Straddling nine of Hainan’s cities and counties, the park is home to China’s densest, most intact, and most contiguous tropical rainforest, and is the sole habitat of the critically-endangered primate, the Hainan Gibbon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZh11BdhDIQ

Check out the video to get a glimpse of the wonders and treasures in the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

