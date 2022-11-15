HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES AUSTRALIA’S LEADING INDEPENDENT HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, BASTION BRANDS

Acquisition Fosters Continued Expansion of the Network’s APAC Presence

PARIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — APAC is home to more than half of the world’s population, and the health market size is expected to reach more than $300 billion by 2030 – making health brands’ investment and presence in the region more important than ever. To continue expanding its reach in this key market, Havas Group announced today that it has acquired Bastion Brands, Australia’s leading independent health communications agency. Bastion Brands will integrate into Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world’s largest global health network. This acquisition continues both HH&Y’s exponential growth under Global CEO Donna Murphy and its significant evolution in the Asia Pacific region under CEO of APAC & LATAM Charles Houdoux, taking the network’s headcount in Australia to over 350.

Bastion Brands has been a strategic partner of Havas Health & You since 2019, servicing clients across the business and working closely with Havas Village Australia partners. The agency was founded in 2012 by Simon Davies and has grown to become Australia’s leading pharmaceutical and consumer health marketing communications specialist. With offices in Melbourne and Sydney, Bastion Brands is fostering a growing footprint of business in Southeast Asia. Its unique approach of blending ‘science and emotion’ in its communications solutions targeting health care professionals has been recognized with numerous awards and finalist nominations at the prestigious Prime Awards.

“Bastion Brands is recognized for delivering significant and meaningful results for its strong client base of leading pharmaceutical companies across the world,” said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group. “Adding its capabilities to our global Havas Health & You network will provide specialized health communications for both that region and our clients globally. Bastion Brands also complements fast growth within our health PR business Red Havas in Australia, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome the Bastion Brands team to our Group.”

In Asia alone, HH&Y has grown at over 20% per annum, and acquiring Bastion Brands further solidifies its leadership across 10 countries in APAC: Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In response to rapid regional growth driven by increased awareness of health and wellness, the network has made significant investments in its Villages and senior leadership to foster growth throughout the region – establishing a regional hub for Southeast Asia and strengthening new talent in Japan and China, for instance.

“Continuing our work with Bastion Brands is a perfect fit for our expansion in Australia and Asia Pacific – a region where our clients have many strategic opportunities. We have partnered with Simon Davies and his team on meaningful, high-profile client assignments for several years, and have built a strong and effective relationship to deliver outstanding outcomes,” said Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM at Havas Health & You. “This more formal relationship is a natural progression and I know it will be a successful one – for our clients, for Bastion Brands and for Havas Health & You.”

“We are delighted to be joining the Havas family. The strength and momentum within Havas Health & You will help us accelerate our strong growth in Australia,” said Simon Davies, Founder and CEO of Bastion Brands. “Now with access to and support from the Havas network, we will be able to offer deeper and broader services to clients, globally developed insights and specialised health products, and even more exciting learning and growth opportunities for our staff.”

As part of Havas Group, Bastion Brands will add branding representative of Havas Health & You and work closely with partners across the network to integrate its business into projects across the region.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 22,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group’s mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated into Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: havasgroup.com

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network’s approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Bastion Brands

Founded in 2012 by Simon Davies, Bastion Brands is Australia’s leading health marketing specialist agency. Its services include Research, strategy, creative, medical education and digital. Bastion Brands services Australia, Southeast Asia and some global clients.

